Epic Games unveils free 3D scanner app that turns smartphone photos into digital models

If you’ve ever wanted to create authentic digital versions of the physical objects that surround you in the real world, then you’re one step closer to that possibility now that Capturing Reality (a subsidiary of Epic Games), has just launched the limited beta of a new app named RealityScan.

The above video shows the technology in action, using the example of an armchair. You just need to pick up your phone and use the camera to scan the object, and as you do this you’ll receive feedback, data quality checks, and Augmented Reality guidance in real time that lets you know when the job is done.

Then, once the object is fully scanned, the RealityScan app will quickly create a model using “the fastest photogrammetry software on the market.” From there, you can upload the result to the Sketchfab platform which specialises in hosting 3D and AR content.

The initial beta of this breathtaking app will be limited to just 10,000 people – and it’s allocated on a first-come first-served basis to those who sign up via the TestFlight app (which is itself only available on Apple’s App Store).

For those of us not among the lucky few, access will be broadened sometime later this spring with the launch of RealityScan Early Access, which will be available to download first on iOS and later on Android. Once tweaks are made to the app following feedback of its performance, the app will be officially released on an as-yet unconfirmed date.

Michal Jancosek, co-founder Capturing Reality, said “RealityScan is the first step on our journey to make 3D scanning available to all creators. We believe that this tool will greatly help people of all skill sets to better understand basic scanning principles, bridging the gap between beginners and professionals. We’re excited to develop the app with feedback from the community and to introduce new features as we approach the full release.”