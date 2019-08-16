Epic Games Store receives essential new features in first of many updates

Epic Games has introduced an update for its digital storefront which boasts a bunch of features fans have been waiting for.

The Epic Games Store might have been sweeping up exclusives like nobody’s business in recent months, but it still lacks many features its competitors such as Steam and Origin have in excess.

Fortunately, Epic Games is aware of this and has begun pushing updates that improve the overall experience of its digital marketplace, with one such update having arrived this week.

This one includes an increased rollout of Cloud Save support, with dozens of new titles on the service now supporting the feature. Epic has said this will increase further going forward, too. Here are the ones added as part of this update:

Alan Wake

Close to the Sun

Darksiders III

Enter the Gungeon

Genesis Alpha One

GNOG

Hyperlight Drifter

Kingdom New Lands

Limbo

Moonlighter

Mutant Year Zero

Overcooked

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

The Sinking City

This War Of Mine

World War Z

Those who purchase keys from the Humble Bundle Store can now take advantage of keyless integration, ensuring that games purchased there will be automatically renewed on your Epic Games Store account. Ubisoft rolled out a similar feature recently in an effort to combat piracy.

As part of this update, product pages have been improved so they display more concise information and prove easier to navigate. Previously, it was more or less a giant image with information stuffed at the bottom with no real grace.

Epic Games confirmed that pre-loading on its storefront won’t be supported for Borderland 3, one of its biggest exclusives of 2019. The company said “we aren’t certain it’s up to the demands of a blockbuster like Borderlands,” although aims to address such issues in the future.

While things like this are a bummer in some ways, it shows that Epic Games is ready and willing to improve its service continuously in the future, which will include an “improved installation experience” and refinements to the store itself.

