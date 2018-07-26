Epic Games is now worth a crazy amount of money thanks to Fortnite

Fortnite: Battle Royale is the biggest game in the world right now so it’s no surprise the free-to-play hit is printing money for Epic Games.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the company is now worth anywhere between five and eight billion dollars, a value in which Fortnite plays a big part.

Of course, the company is still renown for its development tools, with Unreal Engine 3 arguably the most popular technology of the previous generation with third-party developers.

But now, it’s on top of the gaming world with Fortnite: Battle Royale now available across PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and iOS. No word on Android yet, though.

The Bloomberg report notes that in 2011 Epic Games was valued at roughly $825 million and, around the same time, 40% of the company was procured by Tencent Holdings.

If this proves accurate, Epic Games’ overall value has risen by billions in the past few years, which is an impressive feat to say the least. Only time will tell if Fortnite will continue to shape its future trajectory.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

But how is Fortnite: Battle Royale? With Season 5 having dropped in recent weeks, here’s a peek at our review of the beloved mode:

‘Despite its junior stylings and mountain of cosmetic items, Fortnite’s combat and construction fundamentals are strong enough to sustain weeks and months of play, and as it nears final release, it’s only going to get stronger.’

Are you surprised by the popularity of Fortnite? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.