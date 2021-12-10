 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Epic Games announces Rumbleverse, a new battle-royale brawler

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Battle-royale games have taken the world by storm, with the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends becoming two of the most popular games in the world. Now Epic Games has revealed it will be publishing a brand new take on the genre. 

Rumbleverse, developed by Iron Galaxy Studios, is an upcoming free-to-play brawler that will see 40 players fight it out for victory.

Rather than using guns like in Fortnite, Rumbleverse will instead see players smack and whack their foes until their health bar is depleted. You can also pick up objects to hurl, whether it’s a baseball bat or a street sign. 

You’ll also be able to block attacks if you have stamina available, and use special attacks after collecting enough stars to deal some substantial damage. 

There will be one map at launch, which will be set in Grapital City. You’ll be able to climb up any building you see, allowing a great deal of freedom.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Jade King 9 months ago
Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Jade King 11 months ago
Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: All the best games at launch and beyond

Jade King 12 months ago

The map’s borders will gradually shrink during the duration of a 15-minute match, just like with other battle-royale games such as Fortnite. Leaving this area won’t deplete your health, but will kickstart a timer which will disqualify you from the game if it hits zero. 

Rumbleverse will be free to play, although it will feature an optional paid-for battle pass that will unlock special cosmetic items. So far, we’ve seen rooster, cat and mushroom character skins, and we imagine there will be plenty more on offer in the full game. Iron Galaxy Studios has also revealed you’ll be able to mix and match clothing items once you unlock a full set, so you’d potentially be able to wear a chicken head with feline paws. 

Epic Games has confirmed Rumbleverse will launch on 22 February 2022 and will be available on multiple platforms, including PC (via Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles. There’s no word of a Switch port just yet, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that it will make the move in the future. Rumbleverse will also support crossplay and cross-progression, so you won’t be locked to one platform. 

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.