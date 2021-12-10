Epic Games announces Rumbleverse, a new battle-royale brawler

Battle-royale games have taken the world by storm, with the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends becoming two of the most popular games in the world. Now Epic Games has revealed it will be publishing a brand new take on the genre.

Rumbleverse, developed by Iron Galaxy Studios, is an upcoming free-to-play brawler that will see 40 players fight it out for victory.

Rather than using guns like in Fortnite, Rumbleverse will instead see players smack and whack their foes until their health bar is depleted. You can also pick up objects to hurl, whether it’s a baseball bat or a street sign.

You’ll also be able to block attacks if you have stamina available, and use special attacks after collecting enough stars to deal some substantial damage.

There will be one map at launch, which will be set in Grapital City. You’ll be able to climb up any building you see, allowing a great deal of freedom.

The map’s borders will gradually shrink during the duration of a 15-minute match, just like with other battle-royale games such as Fortnite. Leaving this area won’t deplete your health, but will kickstart a timer which will disqualify you from the game if it hits zero.

Rumbleverse will be free to play, although it will feature an optional paid-for battle pass that will unlock special cosmetic items. So far, we’ve seen rooster, cat and mushroom character skins, and we imagine there will be plenty more on offer in the full game. Iron Galaxy Studios has also revealed you’ll be able to mix and match clothing items once you unlock a full set, so you’d potentially be able to wear a chicken head with feline paws.

Epic Games has confirmed Rumbleverse will launch on 22 February 2022 and will be available on multiple platforms, including PC (via Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles. There’s no word of a Switch port just yet, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that it will make the move in the future. Rumbleverse will also support crossplay and cross-progression, so you won’t be locked to one platform.