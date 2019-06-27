England Women vs Norway Live Stream: Watch the Women’s World Cup clash online

England are in action at the Stade Océane tonight, where they’ll battle it out with Norway for a place in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup. Our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch England Women vs Norway on TV and online wherever you are − be it in the UK or abroad.

England Women vs Norway kick-off time

The England vs Norway kick-off time is set for 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Le Havre, France, where the game is being played.

England Women vs Norway TV channel

The game is being shown on BBC 1, and coverage begins at 7:30pm. Gabby Logan will be presenting alongside Alex Scott, Jordan Nobbs and Dion Dublin.

How to live stream England Women vs Norway − even if you’re not in the UK

To watch England vs Norway online, all you need to do is fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn’t cost a penny (if you’ve got a valid UK TV license).

If you’re a little late on the scene and miss kick-off, just rewind to 8pm. If you’re really late on the scene, you can watch the entire game on demand after it’s finished, by searching for ‘England vs Norway’.

Worried that you might not be able to access BBC iPlayer where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

England Women vs Norway − Match preview

England are sweating over the fitness of first-choice centre-backs Steph Houghton (ankle injury) and Millie Bright (illness), who have been instrumental to the Lionesses reaching the quarter-finals having only conceded once.

Houghton, who’s also captain, has played every game so far, but was taken out in the latter stages of the 3-0 win over Cameroon in brutal fashion.

Phil Neville will be pleased that Ada Hegerberg opted against representing her national team back in 2017, but England’s back line will have to find a way to cope with Caroline Graham Hansen, the Grasshoppers’ winger who looked so impressive against Australia in the last round.

Norway haven’t got a perfect record in the competition, having lost to hosts France in the group stages, but even in defeat they looked like the real deal. This could be a cracker.

