England vs Sri Lanka live stream: How to watch the cricket ODI online

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: How to stream the cricket live online

Sri Lanka hosts the England cricket team for the 2nd ODI early on Saturday morning. With our guide to streaming the one day international live online you miss a single delivery.

England’s tour of the subcontinent got off to a moist start with the first ODI abandoned after 15-overs of the tourists’ innings, due to heavy rain. However, both sides will be hoping for drier conditions when they take the field in Dambulla on Saturday.

Under the leadership of Eion Morgan, England are heavily favourite to win the 50-over game on Sri Lankan soil, in the second of a five match ODI series. After that, there’ll be a one-off T20 game, before a three-match test series against the Sri Lankans.

England vs Sri Lanka Live Stream: Start Time

The first delivery will be bowled at 5:30am UK time on Saturday morning October 13. Coverage begins at 5:00am

England vs Sri Lanka: How to watch in the UK?

Sky Sports has the rights to the autumn/winter series in Sri Lanka, with today’s game televised on both Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. However, if you’re a Sky Sports TV subscriber, it’s also possible to stream via the Sky Go mobile app or website.

However, if you’re keen to simply sign up for the cricket, there’s the option of Sky’s Now TV service. It offers access to one day, one week and one month passes to Sky Sports. The Now TV app is available on a wide range of smart TVs, set-top boxes as well as iOS and Android devices and your web browser.

Here’s quick access to the passes offered by Now TV:

