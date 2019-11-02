It’s Rugby World Cup final day! And England are actually in it! England will face off against South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Japan, the same stadium that hosted both semi-finals last weekend. Here’s all you need to know to tune in to England vs South Africa this morning − on TV or online.

England vs South Africa kick-off time

As usual, it’s an early start, with the match kicking off at 9am GMT.

England vs South Africa TV channel

You’ll be able to live stream England vs South Africa through ITV Hub. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast. Here are some quick links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access ITV Hub where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

England vs South Africa – Match Preview

Last Saturday, we saw England claim a triumphant 19-7 victory over 2015 champions New Zealand. While, on Sunday, South Africa sent Wales packing, grinding out a 19-16 victory to secure the remaining final spot.

The last time the two teams faced off with such high stakes was during the 2007 Rugby World Cup, when South Africa beat England 15-6 in a heated final in France.

It’s been a few years since England held the Web Ellis Trophy, the last time being 2003, with that triumphant victory against Australia in 2003. Oh, Jonny Wilkinson.

