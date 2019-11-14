Where to watch England vs Montenegro for free today – on TV and online

How to watch and stream England vs Montenegro

England host Montenegro tonight at Wembley, in a European Championship qualifier that also happens to be the Three Lions’ 1000th match. Here’s how you can stream England vs Montenegro this evening.

England vs Montenegro kick-off time

The match will get underway at Wembley Stadium at 7:45pm GMT. Coverage will begin at 7pm.

England vs Montenegro TV channel

The match will be live on ITV, so you won’t need to cough up for a Sky Sports or BT Sport subscription to tune in.

How to stream England vs Montenegro online − even if you’re outside the UK

You’ll be able to stream the game via ITV Hub, which is available on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops. Here are some quick links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access ITV Hub where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

England vs Montenegro match preview

England are top of Group A with 15 points while Montenegro are struggling, having only racked up three points in the group stage. Southgate’s men will confirm their qualification for the European Championship proper if they win this evening.

The form book suggests this should be a win for England then, but fans are wondering if it will also present a chance for some of the squad’s younger talents to gain international experience.

Gareth Southgate has promised to field “a very young line-up”, so hopefully fans can learn something about the Three Lions’ squad in a game that, otherwise, should be a foregone conclusion. When the two sides met earlier in the group stage England won 5-1.

So, which young England players could make an appearance? Jadon Sancho is arguably at the head of the queue, despite having been subbed 36 minutes into Dortmund’s recent 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Tyrone Mings, Harry Winks and Mason Mount all also make the list of potential starters, as Southgate looks to blood some of the younger talents in the squad.

James Maddison may appear too, and has seemingly been forgiven for recent controversy surrounding his visit to a casino. The Leicester man has been in fine form this season and could be a meaningful creative influence in the midfield.

Star man Raheem Sterling is unlikely to make an appearance though, following a controversy in the camp that saw Sterling and Joe Gomez involved in some sort of altercation.

Montenegro have little reason for optimism going into the match. It’s impossible for them to qualify, even with a win, and they are missing key man Stevan Jovetic.

