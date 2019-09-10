Where to watch England vs Kosovo for free today – on TV and online

England vs Kosovo − Where and when to watch today’s Euro 2020 qualifier

We’ve got a top-of-the-table clash to look forward to at St Mary’s Stadium tonight, with Group A leaders England set to face off against the surprise package that is Kosovo − for the first time ever − down in Southampton. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to England vs Kosovo tonight – the Three Lions’ fourth Euro 2020 qualifier. Best of all, tonight’s game is being shown on terrestrial TV!

England vs Kosovo kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 7:45pm BST.

England vs Kosovo TV channel

ITV has the broadcast rights to this, and England vs Kosovo is being shown on ITV 1. You can catch the build-up from 7pm.

How to live stream England vs Kosovo − even if you’re not in the UK

You’ll be able to live stream England vs Kosovo through ITV Hub. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast. Here are some quick links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access ITV Hub where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

England vs Kosovo − Match preview

England have not only won their first three Euro 2020 qualifiers, but won them extremely comfortably. Gareth Southgate’s side thrashed Montenegro and the Czech Republic 5-1 and 5-0 respectively, before beating Bulgaria 4-0 at the weekend.

Kosovo, however, look like a far stronger prospect, despite only being accepted as a member of UEFA three years ago.

They’re second in the group with eight points, and are yet to be beaten − in fact, in all competitions Kosovo are on a 15-match unbeaten run. They play a progressive brand of football too, and look poised to throw more at England’s backline than Montenegro, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria managed to.

That backline never really looked convincing at the weekend, despite not having a whole lot to do. Hopefully we’ve got all the ingredients for a thriller.

