England vs Japan: How to watch the big game wherever you are

England vs Japan: How to watch tonight’s game wherever you are

England are in action at the Allianz Riviera tonight, where they’ll battle it out with Japan for top spot in Group D. Our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch England vs Japan on TV and online wherever you are − be it in the UK or abroad.

England vs Japan kick-off time

England vs Japan kicks off at 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Nice, France, where the game is being played.

England vs Japan TV channel

The game is being shown on BBC 1, and coverage begins at 7.30pm. Gabby Logan will be presenting alongside Alex Scott, Jordan Nobbs and Dion Dublin.

How to stream England vs Japan − even if you’re not in the UK

To watch England vs Japan online, all you need to do is fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn’t cost a penny (if you’ve got a valid UK TV license).

If you’re a little late on the scene and miss kick-off, just rewind to 8pm. If you’re really late on the scene, you can watch the entire game on demand after it’s finished, by searching for England vs Japan.

Worried that you might not be able to access BBC iPlayer where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

There are iPlayer apps available for virtually every modern platform and device. Below are some of the most popular to help you on your way.

England vs Japan − Match preview

Both England and Japan have already booked their places in the knockout rounds, so the only thing to decide is who will top the group, and who will finish second.

Though there’s an added incentive for the Lionesses, seeing as Japan knocked them out in the semi-finals of the 2015 Women’s World Cup − but the manner of that defeat is the thing that hurt the most.

England scored a last-minute own-goal that sent Japan through to the final, where they were beaten by the US.

Toni Duggan should be fit enough to take part in tonight’s match, having had to sit through the previous two games with an injury.