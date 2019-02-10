England vs France Live Stream: How to watch the Six Nations live online

The Six Nations rugby championship continues this weekend as England take on France at Twickenham. Our guide brings you the kick-off time and all you need to know to live stream England vs France online.

England return home to Twickenham riding high following last weekend’s brilliant win over Ireland in Dublin. They’ll take on a shellshocked French side who squandered a 16-0 half-time lead and lost to Wales in Paris in the opening fixture of this year’s tournament.

After the shock win over tournament favourites Ireland last weekend, England may already be eying a Grand Slam win should they rack up a second win, as expected.

Eddie Jones’ men are odds-on favourites to defeat France on Sunday, with the visitors sitting as 5/1 outsiders in the eyes of the bookmakers. Given Jones said his team was “nowhere near their best” against Ireland, the bookies might be on to something here.

How to watch England vs France

The hotly-anticipated clash takes place on Sunday February 10 with ITV holding the rights to screen the game. Coverage starts at 2:15pm UK time on ITV 1, with kick-off coming at 3:00pm.

You can watch live on television, regardless of the platform you use, but if you want to steam the game online, you’ll need the ITV Hub.

Here are some quick links to get you started:

Now all that’s left is to wish everyone an enjoyable contest, in what could prove a big step for the English en route to an historic Grand Slam. Can the French team bring a little of that old je ne said quoi and spoil the party?

