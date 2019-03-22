England vs Czech Republic − Where to watch the Euro 2020 qualifier this Friday

Okay, it’s not the World Cup, but England are in action this evening for their first Euro 2020 qualifier. Our quick guide reveals everything you need to know to tune in to England vs Czech Republic – and best of all, tonight’s game is being shown on terrestrial TV!

As he did last summer, Gareth Southgate has picked a young squad for tonight’s match, and there are a couple of fresh faces in the mix, in Declan Rice and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Three Lions are, however, looking very top-heavy. Southgate has an abundance of attacking talent to choose from − hopefully Jadon Sancho gets a good run out − but England’s back line looks more than a little bit makeshift.

Dele Alli is fit again after a recent injury, and James Ward-Prowse and the aforementioned Rice have both been in excellent form for Southampton and West Ham, respectively. But those three aside, England’s midfield options are looking rather thin.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the game.

England vs Czech Republic TV channel and kick-off time

The England vs Czech Republic kick-off time is set for 7:45pm GMT, and tonight’s game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage set to start at 7pm.

To watch England vs Czech Republic online, all you need to do is fire up ITV Hub, which doesn’t cost a penny. There are ITV Hub apps available for virtually every modern platform and device. Below are some of the most popular to help you on your way:

Worried that you might not be able to access ITV Hub where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

