Where to watch England vs Bulgaria for free today – on TV and online

England vs Bulgaria − Where and when to watch today’s Euro 2020 qualifier

Just four weeks in to the new Premier League season, it’s time for the first footballing-equivalent-of-an-ad-break of the campaign. I know, I know. But let’s try not be too down, for England have a good team again! Or at least a promising one. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to today’s England vs Bulgaria match – the Three Lions’ third Euro 2020 qualifier. And best of all, tonight’s game is being shown on terrestrial TV!

England vs Bulgaria kick-off time

Today’s game is set to kick off at 5pm BST.

England vs Bulgaria TV channel

ITV has the broadcast rights to this, and England vs Bulgaria is being shown on ITV 1. You can catch the build-up from 4:30pm.

How to live stream England vs Bulgaria − even if you’re not in the UK

You’ll be able to live stream England vs Bulgaria through ITV Hub. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast. Here are some quick links to get you started:

England vs Bulgaria − Match preview

England won their first two qualifiers, beating Montenegro and the Czech Republic 5-1 and 5-0 respectively, all the way back in March.

Gareth Southgate’s side last played on June 9 − a dull 0-0 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League third-place playoff, though England won the ensuing penalty shootout.

Bulgaria haven’t yet recorded a win. They kicked off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with 1-1 draws against Montenegro and Kosovo, but were then beaten by the Czech Republic and Kosovo. Will it be fifth time lucky against England?

