England vs Argentina Live Stream: Watch the World Cup clash online for free

England are in action at the Stade Océane this evening, where they’ll face off against Argentina. Our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch the England vs Argentina game on TV and online – and best of all, it’s free! Plus, full England vs Argentina TV channel details, the kick-off time and more.

The Lionesses are the favourites tonight, though they’re under pressure to put in a better performance than the one against Scotland at the weekend. Though England came out 2-1 winners on that occasion, they were far from convincing in the second half, and might have paid a heavy price against superior opposition.

To the surprise of everyone, Japan could only manage a draw against Argentina in their opening fixture. Does that make Japan weak, or does it mean Argentina are a better side than we thought? Regardless, Phil Neville’s side won’t want to face Japan next week in need of a win, making tonight’s game crucial.

Barcelona’s Toni Duggan is unfortunately still out of action, but there’s still plenty of firepower up top in the likes of Frank Kirby and Nikita Parris.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the game.

England vs Argentina kick-off time

The England vs Argentina kick-off time is set for 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Le Havre, France, where the game is being played.

England vs Argentina TV channel

England vs Argentina is being shown by BBC 1, and you can catch the build-up from 7.30pm.

How to live stream England vs Argentina online

To watch England vs Argentina online, all you need to do is fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn’t cost a penny (if you’ve got a valid UK TV license).

There are iPlayer apps available for virtually every modern platform and device. Below are some of the most popular to help you on your way.

BBC iPlayer | iOS

BBC iPlayer | Android

BBC iPlayer | Web

Worried that you might not be able to access BBC iPlayer where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

England World Cup squad

Karen Bardsley, Mary Earps, Carly Telford; Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Abbie McManus, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson; Karen Carney, Jade Moore, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh; Toni Duggan, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor, Ellen White

Argentina World Cup squad

Vanina Correa, Gabriela Garton, Solana Pereyra; Agustina Barroso, Eliana Stabile, Adriana Sachs, Aldana Cometti, Virginia Gomez, Gabriela Chavez, Natalie Juncos; Vanesa Santana, Ruth Bravo, Estefania Banini, Miriam Mayorga, Lorena Benitez, Mariela Coronel, Dalila Ippolito; Yael Oviedo, Sole Jaimes, Florencia Bonsegundo, Maria Potassa, Mariana Larroquette, Milagros Menendez