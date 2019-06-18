England U21 vs France U21 Live Stream: Watch tonight’s European Championship clash online

England’s U21s are in action at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi tonight, where they’ll face France’s U21 in their opening match of the European U21 Championship. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch England U21 vs France U21 online whether you’re in the UK or abroad, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The England squad (listed in full at the bottom of the page) looks very strong indeed. There’s a strong Leicester presence, with the exciting Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Demarai Gray all involved.

Aidy Boothroyd can also call on the likes of Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount, and Tammy Abraham − all extremely talented players who’ll be hoping some Premier League club managers will be watching on.

England, whose group also includes Romania and Spain, can’t afford to slip up tonight, with only one team from each group guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds. There are three groups altogether, so the best runner-up will also qualify.

Unfortunately for the Young Lions, France’s U21 squad also looks formidable.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the game.

England U21 vs France U21 kick-off time

The England U21 vs France U21 kick-off time is set for 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Cesena, Italy, where the game is being played.

England U21 vs France U21 TV channel

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights to this, and England U21 vs France U21 is being shown on Sky Sports Football. You can catch the build-up from 7.30pm.

How to live stream England U21 vs France U21 − wherever you are

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can watch it on nearly any device – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – for no additional cost, via the Sky Go app.

You can buy a Sky Sports pass on the Now TV platform, and watch via iOS, Android, on the web or via a set-top box with the Now TV app. Non-Sky customers can watch the game for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

England U21 squad

Angus Gunn, Dean Henderson, Freddie Woodman; Jake Clarke-Salter, Jay Dasilva, Lloyd Kelly, Jonjoe Kenny, Ezri Konsa, Fikayo Tomori, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury, Kieran Dowell, Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Ryan Sessegnon; Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, Reiss Nelson, Dominic Solanke

France U21 squad

Gautier Larsonneur, Maxence Prévot, Paul Bernardoni; Kelvin Amian, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, Colin Dagba, Malang Sarr, Moussa Niakhaté, Anthony Caci; Fodé Ballo-Touré, Lucas Tousart, Romain Del Castillo, Houssem Aouar, Mattéo Guendouzi, Jonathan Ikoné, Ibrahima Sissoko, Olivier Ntcham, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde; Moussa Dembélé, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jonathan Bamba, Marcus Thuram