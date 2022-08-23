 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Engineer admits to stealing Apple Car secrets

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A former Apple engineer has admitted to stealing trade secrets relating to the Apple Car.

Xiaolang Zhang worked on Apple’s secretive self-driving car project from 2015 to 2018. He then left the company to work for Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology, aka Xpeng, to whom it’s been discovered that he was attempting to deliver sensitive data stolen from his previous employer.

The former Apple engineer has pled guilty in US federal court to stealing computer files containing trade secrets about the Apple Car. An investigation had revealed that Zhang had downloaded a 25-page document featuring engineering schematics of a circuit board for an autonomous vehicle, as well as related reference manuals and PDFs.

He was also captured on Apple’s CCTV system stealing circuit boards and a server from its labs.

Zhang was apprehended at San Jose airport in 2018 whilst attempting to fly to China. He now faces the possibility of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for theft of trade secrets.

As CNBC reports, the process of Zhang’s prosecution has revealed the level of secrecy surrounding Apple’s autonomous electric vehicle efforts in recent years. It has revealed that Apple tracks its employees’ access to the project, and that workers are required to attend secrecy training sessions.

The Apple Car project has been in the works for years, and has reportedly faced a number of difficulties on its way to market, including a high turnover of staff. According to report back in May, however, the project is still very much alive, and we could see the first Apple Car on roads in 2025.

You might like…

Apple CarPlay could let you pay for petrol, but it won’t cost any less

Apple CarPlay could let you pay for petrol, but it won’t cost any less

Chris Smith 2 months ago
What is Apple CarPlay?

What is Apple CarPlay?

Peter Phelps 3 months ago
The brand new CarPlay teases the Apple Car future

The brand new CarPlay teases the Apple Car future

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.