You can now buy Energizer’s jaw-dropping 18,000mAh battery phone

Energizer’s ludicrous Power Max P18K Pop − a phone with a monstrous 18,000mAh battery − is now available to purchase. But you’ll have to move fast if you want to bag yourself a healthy 21% ‘Early Bird’ discount.

The Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is available on… Indiegogo for $699 (£530), but you can bag it for $599 (£450) if you’re speedy enough to be one of the first 200 people to order it. It’s expected to start shipping in October.

“At present, we have an initial functioning prototype of the P18K that we built with our industrial design partners and that was presented and tested at the Mobile World Congress 2019,” the Indiegogo campaign page, which was set up by Avenir Telecom, reads.

“Our teams are now working to finalise mechanical engineering, PCB and radio electronics for the P18K. We’ll also be working with our factory to launch the mass production.

“Our aim is to have the product available for shipping to the first backers of our campaign in October 2019. We will be providing our backers with regular updates on the P18K’s progress.”

Avenir Telecom is looking to raise $1,200,000 over the next 41 days.

Marketed as the phone “with the most powerful battery on the market”, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop was one of the main attractions at MWC 2019.

The company says you’ll be able to watch videos for around two days off the back of a single charge. It can also power up to 90 hours of calls, and up to 100 hours of music and, in standby mode, the battery will keep going for up to 50 days.

Unsurprisingly, you’ll also be able to use the Power Max P18K Pop as a power bank for charging up other devices.

And the device itself is just as jaw-dropping as its headline feature. At 22mm thick, it’s by far the chunkiest smartphone I’ve ever seen. Pocket-stretchingly thick. You could clobber people with this thing.

Battery aside, the handset features a 6.2-inch, Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which you can boost by a further 128GB via the microSD card slot.

It also runs Android 9 Pie, has a triple rear camera setup combining 12-, 5- and 2-megapixel sensors, and a popup dual selfie camera arrangement combining 16- and 2-megapixel sensors.

How do you feel about the Power Max P18K Pop? Too far? Or would you like to see more smartphones with ginormous batteries on the market? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.