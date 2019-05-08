Oppo has released a new Avengers special edition of the F11 Pro, and it looks marvellous. But good luck getting your hands on one.

The limited edition mobe comes with a raft of neat Avengers touches, but it’s already sold out.

Related: Best smartphones

It was treated to a limited run on Amazon’s India store, where it was priced at Rs. 27,990 (~£310).

First of all, the rear of the handset has a large maroon Avengers logo overlaid on a blue background with a repeating hexagonal pattern. It looks very sharp, and will definitely impress your friends at the next Comic Con.

We’d never recommend basing your purchase on a phone case, but this one’s pretty awesome.

The special Captain America themed case, even has the superhero’s shield doubling as a stand. I mean, come on.

While you might have just missed out on this particular handset, the upcoming Oppo Reno is likely to remain in stock a little way beyond its May 10 release date − and it could be well worth your attention.

It has a 48-megapixel main camera, and a 3760mAh battery, so it could well be a super choice for your next smartphone.

The limited Edition Oppo F11 Pro is certainly not the first Avengers-themed smartphone we’ve come across.

OnePlus launched an Infinity War tie-in handset, which launched with the strapline “Infinite Power. In your hands”. It had an attractive deep purple look, with eye-catching gold accents.

You can’t have missed all the hype for OnePlus’ latest device, the OnePlus 7 Pro. Featuring a triple rear camera and a pop-up selfie camera, plus the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, it’s likely to be a beast of a device too!

Check back after the May 14 launch date for our in-depth review.

Would you buy the new Avengers smartphone? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.