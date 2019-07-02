It could be the end of the road for Google’s Pixel C Android tablet

Google’s Pixel C tablet, the last of Android’s first party tablets, released back in the halycon tablet-friendly days of 2015, may finally have been cut off by Google, as it didn’t receive July’s security patch.

Certain devices will occasionally get their updates delayed, but the smart folk at Android Police have pointed out that the timing here is suspicious. Google’s general motto for device support is that they’ll recieve security updates for at least 18 months from when the Google Store last sold the device. The Pixel C vanished from the Play Store at the end of December 2017, making it around 18 months since the device was last available.

We’ve reached out to Google to see if they have anything official they want to add, but it’s a bit of a shame to see Google officially done with tablets. They announced they were continuing to support the Pixel Slate with security updates but otherwise they were leaving tablets behind a couple of weeks ago in a statement that ultimately signalled the death of Android tablets. I wrote about their sad death in that weeks The Week in Geek column, even.

In short, phone getting bigger and better killed off all need for tablets, and now Google is looking to concentrate more on its ChromeOS laptop range, and the Pixel phones, with the Pixel 4 currently on the way.

Still the Pixel C did have a good one, as has had a hell of a run, launching in 2015 and becoming one of the last Android tablets to give up the ghost. For the latest Pixel tab, you’re now looking

For Android tablet users, your options are now even more limited, although you can find our selection of the best tablets out there just above, if you want to do a little bit of scrollwheel work.

