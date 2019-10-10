It’s the end of the line for Intel Kaby Lake-G processors

Back in 2017, AMD and Intel did something wholly unexpected: the archrivals collaborated on a bit of hardware. The Kaby Lake-G chips paired a 14nm Intel processor with a discrete AMD Vega graphics chip in a single package, connected via PCIe link.

Despite the initial excitement, adoption from laptop makers at the time was poor, and Intel rolled out Coffee Lake and Whiskey Lake chips with no repeat of the collaboration. Now it seems that bad omen has been replaced with an official death knell.

“Market demand for the products listed in the ‘Products Affected/Intel Ordering Codes’ table below have shifted to other Intel products,” a product change notice for PC manufacturers reads. “The products identified in this notification will be discontinued and unavailable for additional orders after the ‘Last Product Discontinuance Order Date’”.

That date gives January 31 2020 as the last time you can order one, and July 31 2020 as the last time the chips will ship. Said chips have one thing in common: they all have a “G” at the end of their marketing name.

The chances are that very few OEMs will be taking Intel up on this call for last orders, of course. Interest was slow from the start, with only a handful making their own Kaby Lake-G machines, and the likelihood of them buying in now with the hardware both older and, by Intel’s own admission, struggling for traction seems very slim indeed.

Of course, the company could surprise us all and announce a next-generation G-series of chips, reuniting with AMD again, but it doesn’t seem likely. You’ll be back to picking a side again next time you go laptop shopping.

