Huawei has revealed that it’s planning to roll its EMUI 9.1 software out to loads more Huawei- and Honor-branded devices.

The Chinese firm’s divisive Android skin has improved over the years, and the latest version comes pre-installed on the new Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, with a beta build currently available for the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 RS.

Now, in a post on Weibo, Huawei has confirmed that EMUI 9.1 is coming to older Huawei handsets. Lots of older Huawei handsets (via XDA-Developers).

Here’s the full list of smartphones and tablets that are in line for the update:

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9 Pro

Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P10

Huawei P10 Plus

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 2S

Honor Play

Honor 10

Honor Play 8A

Honor View 10

Honor View 10 Lite

Honor Note 10

Honor 9

Honor V9

Honor 8X

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Nova 3e

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus

Huawei Enjoy Max

Huawei Enjoy 9S

Huawei Enjoy 7S

Huawei Enjoy 9e

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 8X Max

Honor 20i

Honor 9i

Honor 7X

Huawei MediaPad M5 10.1

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.0

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8

Huawei MediaPad 5T 10.1

Unfortunately, there’s been no word from Huawei on when we can expect the update to start rolling out.

With EMUI 9.1, Huawei promises performance improvements, a wider range of wallpaper options, and speedy file sharing with Huawei laptops like the MateBook 14, via OneHop.

We’re still not the biggest fans of EMUI though. As Max Parker wrote in his Huawei P30 Pro review: “The EMUI software that Huawei layers over the top of Android 9 Pie sports a look that’s very iOS.

“It’s messy, with ugly icons, poorly implemented gesture controls and a proclivity to force-quit applications when they’re running in the background. Some love EMUI for its strong battery-saver options and plenty of customisation tweaks, but I just can’t get past its few too many annoying quirks.”

That said, the P30 Pro is still one o our favourite phones on the market right now.

