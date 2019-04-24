Huawei has revealed that it’s planning to roll its EMUI 9.1 software out to loads more Huawei- and Honor-branded devices.
The Chinese firm’s divisive Android skin has improved over the years, and the latest version comes pre-installed on the new Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, with a beta build currently available for the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 RS.
Now, in a post on Weibo, Huawei has confirmed that EMUI 9.1 is coming to older Huawei handsets. Lots of older Huawei handsets (via XDA-Developers).
Here’s the full list of smartphones and tablets that are in line for the update:
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 9
- Huawei Mate 9 Pro
- Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei P10
- Huawei P10 Plus
- Huawei Nova 4
- Huawei Nova 3
- Huawei Nova 3i
- Huawei Nova 2S
- Honor Play
- Honor 10
- Honor Play 8A
- Honor View 10
- Honor View 10 Lite
- Honor Note 10
- Honor 9
- Honor V9
- Honor 8X
- Huawei Nova 4e
- Huawei Nova 3e
- Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus
- Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus
- Huawei Enjoy Max
- Huawei Enjoy 9S
- Huawei Enjoy 7S
- Huawei Enjoy 9e
- Honor 9 Lite
- Honor 8X Max
- Honor 20i
- Honor 9i
- Honor 7X
- Huawei MediaPad M5 10.1
- Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4
- Huawei MediaPad M5 8.0
- Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8
- Huawei MediaPad 5T 10.1
Unfortunately, there’s been no word from Huawei on when we can expect the update to start rolling out.
With EMUI 9.1, Huawei promises performance improvements, a wider range of wallpaper options, and speedy file sharing with Huawei laptops like the MateBook 14, via OneHop.
We’re still not the biggest fans of EMUI though. As Max Parker wrote in his Huawei P30 Pro review: “The EMUI software that Huawei layers over the top of Android 9 Pie sports a look that’s very iOS.
“It’s messy, with ugly icons, poorly implemented gesture controls and a proclivity to force-quit applications when they’re running in the background. Some love EMUI for its strong battery-saver options and plenty of customisation tweaks, but I just can’t get past its few too many annoying quirks.”
That said, the P30 Pro is still one o our favourite phones on the market right now.
