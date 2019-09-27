Emoji-flashing Razer Seiren Emote is the perfect Twitch microphone

Razer has revealed the Seiren Emote, a new professional-grade microphone which can display emoji icons during video streams on the likes of Twitch.

The Seiren Emote features an 8-bit Emoticon LED display which is positioned on the rear to face your webcam and Twitch audience. The display is fully customisable via the Razer Streamer Companion App, allowing you to choose from a massive library of 100 static or animated preset emoji or create your own from scratch.

The Razer Streamer Companion App also lets you set triggers for each emoticon, responding to the likes of alerts, chat messages, follows, donations and more. For example, you could set the microphone to display a love heart every time someone follows your channel or a poop emji icon every time someone audience types in a selected keyword in the chat group. Razer suggests the Seiren Emote’s capability to respond to viewer input could make video streams feel more interactive and engaging.

It’s worth noting the Razer Streamer Companion App is currently only compatible with select streaming sites, including Twitch, Streamlabs, XSplit and Mixer.

Of course, this isn’t just some average quality microphone with the ability to show emojis. A hyper-cardioid pickup pattern ensures the Seiren Emote picks up your voice with crystal-clear clarity, while simultaneously eliminating background noise. A built-in shock mount also prevents unwelcome noise if you accidentally knock into the microphone, which is bound to happen in heated online battles.

An interchangeable gooseneck also allows you to extend the height of the microphone, so you can have it perfectly positioned for your gaming setup while you stream.

Razer also ensures a simplistic plug-and-play setup via USB, so you don’t have to fuss around with multiple cables every time you start a new streaming session.

The Razer Seiren Emote is available to buy now for £169.99 ($179.99 in USA), and could well be the perfect peripheral to help drive up your followers and make you an instant celebrity on Twitch.

