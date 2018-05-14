Trending:

Emilia Clarke tips Game of Thrones star Kit Harington for Star Wars movie

If you think the geeky end of the entertainment rumour mill is just about anticipating Game of Thrones season 8 and Stranger Things season 3, you’d be wrong – there’s loads of speculation about who might headline the next Star Wars origins movie, which will feature a young Luke Skywalker. GoT star Emilia Clarke is the latest to wade into the casting debate, with all eyes now on another resident of Westeros appearing in a galaxy far, far away.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones and will feature in Solo: A Star Wars Story as Kira, has offered her hot take on who should take up the mantle of portraying Luke Skywalker on the silver screen.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said that the next origin story should feature another face familiar to Throne-heads – and it’s none other than Jon Snow getting the endorsement.

“I feel like I have to say Kit Harington. Because I have to, do you know what I mean?” she told the publication at the Solo premiere.

It’s an interesting idea, and GoT fans would no doubt love to see Harington take on the iconic role – though how his flowing dark hair would translate to a character associated with Mark Hamill’s far floppier blonde locks could prove a problem.

Related: Best Star Wars toys

Solo: A Star Wars Story is directed by Ron Howard and also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson. It hits cinemas in the UK on May 24, before opening in the US on May 25.

 

Who do you think should play young Luke Skywalker? Tweet your predictions to us @TrustedReviews.