 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Elon Musk clarifies joke about buying Manchester United

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Elon Musk has once again set a sizeable portion of the Twittersphere into a frenzy, this time football fans, with a jokey tweet about buying Manchester United.

Musk took to Twitter earlier today with the following off-hand comment.

Needless to say, the mere hint of the world’s richest (and arguably most controversial) man buying the world’s biggest (and arguably most dysfunctional) football team caused a bit of a tizzy.

Eventually, the man himself dispelled the fuss by pointing out that it was part of a “long-running joke on Twitter”, and stating that “I’m not buying any sports teams”.

Elon Musk did, however, admit that if he were to buy any sports team, it would be Manchester United. “They were my fav team as a kid”, he explained.

The idea of a Musk takeover might be an appealing one to certain United fans right now, following a disastrous start to the 2022/23 season that has left them bottom of the Premier League table.

There’s also been increasing unrest concerning the club’s current ownership, with the American Glazer family having purchased the club in a heavily leveraged deal in 2005 and subsequently drawn sizeable dividends while the team consistently underperformed. It’s now been a decade since a Manchester United team won the Premier League title.

As for Musk, he likely wouldn’t choose to be embroiled in another messy takeover bid while the legal repercussions of his last one are still being felt. The Tesla and SpaceX chief recently sold $6.9 billion of his Tesla shares to cover for the eventuality that he loses the impending Twitter trial.

The social network is pursuing Musk in the US courts over his withdrawn $44 billion bid to purchase the company.

You might like…

Elon Musk takes a pop at Apple over App Store charges

Elon Musk takes a pop at Apple over App Store charges

Jon Mundy 4 months ago
Elon Musk buying Twitter would be great, I could finally leave

Elon Musk buying Twitter would be great, I could finally leave

Chris Smith 4 months ago
Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s biggest shareholder, pushes for edit button

Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s biggest shareholder, pushes for edit button

Jon Mundy 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.