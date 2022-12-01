 large image

Elon Musk and Tim Cook resolve misunderstanding over Twitter’s App Store status

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Elon Musk has revealed that he and Apple CEO Tim Cook have resolved a misunderstanding over Twitter’s ongoing App Store status.

Earlier in the week Musk claimed that Apple had “threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store”. However, in a recent trip to Apple HQ to air out some of their problems, Musk claims that the two CEOs cleared the air.

Besides embarking on a guided tour of Apple’s space-age home base, Elon Musk and Tim Cook apparently “resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store”. According to Musk’s latest tweets, “Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Of course, this latest issue over Twitter’s ongoing availability on the App Store is just one of many issues between the two men and their respective companies. It’s not known if any of these were resolved, but The Verge did spot one interesting detail.

Following Musk’s trip to Apple, it seems he deleted an especially confrontational tweet claiming that Musk would go to war with Apple rather than pay its standard 30% cut for transactions conducted through the app.

Have Elon Musk and Tim Cook come to some sort of agreement, or does this represent a climbdown from the Tesla man? Neither seems especially likely, though Apple would appear to hold all the cards in this confrontation.

Twitter has been suffering from a drop in revenue since Musk’s takeover, with many advertisers withdrawing from the platform. Removing one of the two major outlets for the service (iOS) would have likely proved fatal for Twitter.

