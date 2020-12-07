Elipson expands wireless streaming range with Connect 250 amp

Elipson Audio has streaming on the brain with the new Connect 250 wireless streaming amplifier.

The french audio brand is looking to focus on the streaming for 2021 with its ‘Connected audio’ range of products, and the Connect 250 streaming amp sits within that range as one of the more affordable products.

Related: Best multi-room speakers

Its compact size makes it an easy fit for small spaces (30 x 120 x 120mm, HWD), and tucked inside its frame is a Class D amplifier that delivers an output of 2 x 50watts. It can stream music files at 24-bit/44.1kHz and supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for streaming from mobile devices (although it only supports the SBC codec for playback).

Multi-room audio is supported for up to 10 rooms, depending on the strength of the Wi-Fi connection. Elipson say its use in this context is more than just for the home, with the Connect 250 also suitable for custom integration applications in commercial locations such as bars, restaurants and gyms.

The Connect 250 comes packed with two mounting brackets for placement on a wall, or under a false ceiling or shelf. For instances where line of site operation isn’t possible, a remote control and infrared cable are supplied. Connections are few, with speaker terminals and Ethernet port for a hardwired connection to the Internet. The connections are protected with covers to allow for installation in damp or most environments.

There’s also compatibility with other products in Elipson’s Connect range, which includes the W35, Wi-Fi Receiver and Music Centre Connect (the latter two are due for release in 2021). With the Connect and Elipson BT apps (Android, iOS), each Connect 250 device on the network can be renamed.

The Elipson Connect 250 amplifier goes on sale in the UK from mid-December for an SRP of £249.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …