After weeks of speculation over Eleven Sports’ future, the streaming service has announced that it will stop showing Serie A and Eredivisie football to subscribers in the UK and Ireland from the end of February. As a result, the price of an Eleven Sports Monthly Pass will decrease.

Eleven Sports took football fans by surprise when it managed to snatch the rights to La Liga and Serie A from under the noses of BT Sport and Sky last year. Its live coverage of Spain and Italy’s premiere football leagues kicked off in August 2018, and it was supposed to be home to the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Roma and Atletico Madrid for football fans based in the UK and Ireland until 2021.

Instead, the final Serie A match Eleven Sports UK will show will be Lazio vs Udinese on the evening of February 25. Eleven Sports will continue to show La Liga matches until at least the end of the season (May 19).

Throughout February, both Eleven Sports and TV channel Premier Sports will offer live coverage of Serie A and Eredivisie matches. However, from the start of March, rights will exclusively switch to Premier Sports.

“After holding productive negotiations since December with our rights partners La Liga and IMG, we are pleased to inform our customers that we will continue to show live and exclusive coverage of La Liga in the UK and Ireland until the end of the season, with the intention of continuing beyond,” Eleven Sports announced on January 30.

“Regrettably, some content including Serie A and Eredivisie, will no longer be available to our subscribers in the UK and Ireland from the end of February. This follows the strategic decision we have taken to amicably end our partnership with IMG, the agency that manages these rights.

“At this stage, our priorities lie with our subscribers who we hope will experience minimal disruption as a result of these developments.

“We have therefore agreed with Premier Sports − the service that will take on the content − that we will both show the action from Serie A and Eredivisie throughout February, with the final Serie A match taking place on Eleven Sports on Monday 25 February before coverage exclusively switches to Premier Sports from 1 March.”

To appease subscribers, who are understandably upset about the news, Eleven Sports will reduce the price of a Monthly Pass from £5.99 to £4.99 in the UK on March 1.

Existing Eleven Sports subscribers can also expect to receive “a special promotional offer” for Premier Sports via email.

Late last year, Eleven Sports quietly scrapped its Annual Pass, which had been available for £49.99 (working out at £4.17 each month). “It might come back as we’re constantly looking at ways to make Eleven Sports easier for fans to engage with,” Eleven Sports told Trusted Reviews at the start of January.

In December, The Daily Telegraph reported that Eleven Sports was already “at risk of closure” in the UK and Ireland, and was in the process of trying to renegotiate its sports rights deals.

“Without carriage agreements with the existing platforms, alongside the challenges posed by rampant piracy, the current market dynamics in the UK & Ireland are very hostile for new entrants,” the company said last month. “We are in discussion with our rights partners, La Liga and IMG, about how we can restructure our existing agreements in order to continue our current OTT service.”

Only around 50,000 people are believed to have subscribed to Eleven Sports in the UK, and the firm hasn’t managed to sub-licence the rights to La Liga and Serie A to broadcasters like Sky, BT Sport and Virgin Media. UFC also recently pulled out of a deal with Eleven Sports, after it failed to secure a partnership with a TV distribution service.

For some, Eleven Sports’ emergence meant having to shell out even more to watch football this season. However, for anyone that can’t afford a Sky Sports or BT Sport subscription, a subscription to Eleven Sports got you a lot of bang for your buck.

It might not be a gateway to the Champions League or Premier League (for UK-based customers, anyway), but Eleven Sports shows loads of top-quality Spanish and Italian fixtures every week, featuring some of the best teams and biggest superstars in the game − including a certain Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s also the place to be for live Eredivisie, Allsvenskan (the Swedish top flight) and Chinese Super League (from 2019) action.

Right now, however, its future is looking very uncertain indeed.

Eleven Sports price

There used to be two different subscription options available − a £5.99 monthly pass (that works out at £71.88 for 12 months) and a £59.99 annual pass (which has worked out at £4.99 per month). However, Eleven Sports removed the option to purchase an annual pass in late 2018.

“It might come back as we’re constantly looking at ways to make Eleven Sports easier for fans to engage with,” Eleven Sports told Trusted Reviews.

And from March 1, when Eleven Sports loses the rights to Serie A and Eredivisie, the price of a Monthly Pass will fall from £5.99 to £4.99.

Eleven Sports live football

This weekend (February 1-3), Eleven Sports is showing the following games live (all times GMT):

Friday, February 1

7:55pm − Huesca vs Real Valladolid (ES1)

Saturday, February 2

11:55am − Levante vs Getafe (ES1)

4:50pm − Napoli vs Sampdoria (ES2)

5:25pm − Barcelona vs Valencia (ES1)

7:20pm − Juventus vs Parma (ES2)

7:40pm − TBC vs TBC (ES1)

Sunday, February 3

10:55am − Villarreal vs Espanyol (ES1)

11:20am − SPAL vs Torino (ES2)

1:50pm − Frosinone vs Lazio (ES2)

3:10pm − Real Betis vs Espanyol (ES1)

4:50pm − Inter Milan vs Bologna (ES2)

5:25pm − Celta Vigo vs Sevilla (ES1)

7:20pm − Roma vs AC Milan (ES2)

7:40pm − Real Madrid vs Alaves (ES1)

Eleven Sports Facebook free streams

One La Liga match and one Serie A match will be live-streamed for free every week on the company’s UK Facebook page, apart from during the international and winter breaks. These are always announced in advance on Eleven Sports’ Facebook and Twitter pages.

A selection of Eredivisie, Allsvenskan and Chinese Super League games will also be streamed for free on Facebook throughout the season.

Eleven Sports app

Eleven Sports is currently not available through Sky, Virgin TV, BT TV, a smart TV app, Amazon Fire TV or Roku.

“We are working hard to ensure distribution everywhere and that means that we are also in discussions with all major platforms (including Sky, BT & Virgin) in the UK and Ireland to offer you the widest possible access to our content,” the company has said.

“To request Eleven Sports on your platform, let their customer service know via social media or via the appropriate feedback channels. They are always responsive to customer demand and take note of requests.”

So how can you tune in? Through the website or through the app, which is available on both iOS and Android.

Unfortunately though, you can only use your account to tune in on a single device at a time.

How to watch Eleven Sports on TV

Big news − the Eleven Sports app, for both Android and iOS, is now Chromecast-compatible. You can also cast games from your computer to your TV through Google Chrome.

Don’t have a Google Chromecast? You can always connect your laptop to your telly the old-fashioned way, via HDMI.

Eleven Sports streams

Eleven Sports sadly isn’t yet available in 4K − at present, live streams top out at 1080p. The company also recommends being on a connection with a minimum download speed of 6Mbps for the smoothest streaming experience.

As well as live streams, the company will let you watch highlights on-demand. What’s more, any matches it shows live will be available on-demand – and in their entirety, boring bits and all – for a full 24 hours.

As games are being streamed and not televised, we’d recommend staying away from Twitter and any live blogs, in order to avoid spoilers.

“As with all online streaming, there will be a short delay on our live output,” the company has confirmed. “The Eleven Sports platform will feature adaptive playback which dynamically adjusts the quality of the video stream you receive based on the speed of your connection.”

Are an Eleven Sports customer? Are you planning to ditch the service or stick with it beyond February?