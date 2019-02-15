Eleven Sports just got way better − but is it too little too late?

It’s now easier than ever to watch Eleven Sports on TV, but for some football fans the recent raft of improvements the company has made to its service might be too little too late.

You can now tune in to Eleven Sports UK on your telly, via the new Android TV app. The move comes hot on the heels of the launch of the Eleven Sports app for Amazon Fire TV.

Read more: Best TV

All you need to do to watch Eleven Sports through Android TV or an Amazon Fire TV device is download the Eleven Sports app (here and here), log in to your account and stream away.

Prior to this, the easiest way to get Eleven Sports on your telly was by firing up the website or mobile app, and casting it.

However, these improvements don’t hide the fact that there’s major bad news right around the corner.

Eleven Sports snatched the rights to La Liga and Serie A from BT Sport and Sky last year, but the two broadcasting giants may get to have the last laugh.

That’s because Eleven Sports hasn’t been able to sub-licence the rights to La Liga and Serie A to any of the UK’s major broadcasters, such as − you guessed it − Sky and BT.

“Without carriage agreements with the existing platforms, alongside the challenges posed by rampant piracy, the current market dynamics in the UK & Ireland are very hostile for new entrants,” the company said back in December.

Shortly after, Eleven Sports announced that it will stop showing Serie A and Eredivisie football to subscribers in the UK and Ireland from the end of February.

Read more: Best cheap TVs

As a result, the price of an Eleven Sports Monthly Pass will decrease from £5.99 to £4.99 on March 1.

Are you an Eleven Sports subscriber? Do the recent improvements and impending price reduction make up for the loss of Serie A? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.