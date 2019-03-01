Eleven Sports just lost the rights to Serie A − but there’s a small silver lining

Eleven Sports UK has officially lost the rights to Serie A football. From today onwards, customers can no longer watch games from Italy’s top-flight football league through the service − yes, that means bye bye Cristiano.

At the end of January, Eleven Sports announced that the final Serie A match it would show would be Lazio vs Udinese on the evening of February 25, and that from March 1, it would officially stop showing Serie A and Eredivisie football to subscribers based in the UK and Ireland.

But that’s not the only bad news for Eleven Sports. The firm has also lost its exclusivity deal with La Liga.

From now until the end of the season (May 19), football fans based in the UK will be able to watch live La Liga coverage on Eleven Sports, Premier Sports and ITV4.

Eleven Sports will show up to 10 La Liga games each match week.

Premier Sports − which now has exclusive rights to Serie A, and is available through Sky and Virgin − will televise four La Liga games every match week.

ITV4 will show one live La Liga game each match week, which will be free to watch if you have a TV licence. It will also broadcast a weekly La Liga highlights show.

“This is a fantastic moment for La Liga in the UK and Ireland. The best league in the world will be available to more fans than ever before,” said Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga.

Melcior Soler, the director of La Liga’s audiovisual department, added: “Few countries have an appetite for football like the UK and Ireland and we are happy to provide multiple forms of access to the best league in the world, including La Liga’s first agreement to show free-to-air matches in the United Kingdom.”

Eleven Sports won the rights to La Liga and Serie A last year, and was supposed to be the only place for football fans based in the UK and Ireland to watch football from the two leagues until 2021.

To appease customers (and, of course, try to attract new ones) Eleven Sports has reduced the price of its Monthly Pass from £5.99 to £4.99 in the UK. The £49.99 Annual Pass was quietly scrapped in December.

However, with Premier Sports now televising both Serie A and La Liga football, and ITV showing a game for free every game week, Eleven Sports’ future looks increasingly uncertain.

Are you an Eleven Sports subscriber? Are you planning to ditch the service or stick with it?