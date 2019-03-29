Eleven Sports: La Liga schedule, price, and how to watch it on TV

Eleven Sports UK: Schedule, live games, and how to watch it on TV

It’s been a tumultuous few months for Eleven Sports, the company that managed to snatch the rights to La Liga and Serie A from under the noses of BT and Sky in 2018. Read on for everything you need to know about Eleven Sports, including prices, packages and matches. Plus, how to watch it on TV and find free live streams on Facebook.

The latest news

Eleven Sports UK has officially lost the rights to Serie A football. From March 1, customers can no longer watch games from Italy’s top-flight football league through the service − yes, that means bye bye Cristiano.

At the end of January, the company announced that the final Serie A match it would show would be Lazio vs Udinese on the evening of February 25, and that from the start of March, it would officially stop showing Serie A and Eredivisie football to subscribers based in the UK and Ireland.

But that’s not the only bad news. The firm has also lost its exclusivity deal with La Liga. From now until the end of the season (May 19), football fans based in the UK will also be able to watch live La Liga coverage on Premier Sports and ITV4.

Eleven Sports will show up to 10 La Liga games each match week.

Premier Sports − which now has exclusive rights to Serie A in the UK, and is available through Sky and Virgin − will televise four La Liga games every match week.

ITV4 will show one live La Liga game each match week, which will be free to watch if you have a TV licence. It will also broadcast a weekly La Liga highlights show.

“This is a fantastic moment for La Liga in the UK and Ireland. The best league in the world will be available to more fans than ever before,” said Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga.

Melcior Soler, the director of La Liga’s audiovisual department, added: “Few countries have an appetite for football like the UK and Ireland and we are happy to provide multiple forms of access to the best league in the world, including La Liga’s first agreement to show free-to-air matches in the United Kingdom.”

Eleven Sports won the rights to La Liga and Serie A last year, and was supposed to be the only place for football fans based in the UK and Ireland to watch football from the two leagues until 2021. However, much has changed since then

In December, The Daily Telegraph reported that the company was already “at risk of closure” in the UK and Ireland, and was in the process of trying to renegotiate its sports rights deals.

“Without carriage agreements with the existing platforms, alongside the challenges posed by rampant piracy, the current market dynamics in the UK & Ireland are very hostile for new entrants,” the firm said in January. “We are in discussion with our rights partners, La Liga and IMG, about how we can restructure our existing agreements in order to continue our current OTT service.”

For some, Eleven Sports’ emergence meant having to shell out even more to watch football this season. However, for anyone that can’t afford a Sky Sports or BT Sport subscription, a subscription to Eleven Sports got you a lot of bang for your buck.

However, with Premier Sports now televising both Serie A and La Liga football, and ITV showing a game for free every game week, its future looks increasingly uncertain.

Eleven Sports price

There used to be two different subscription options available − a £5.99 monthly pass (that works out at £71.88 for 12 months) and a £59.99 annual pass (which has worked out at £4.99 per month). However, Eleven Sports removed the option to purchase an annual pass in late 2018.

“It might come back as we’re constantly looking at ways to make Eleven Sports easier for fans to engage with,” Eleven Sports told Trusted Reviews.

On March 1, due to the loss of the rights to Serie A and Eredivisie, and the loss of its exclusivity deal with La Liga, the price of a Monthly Pass fell from £5.99 to £4.99. Here’s a quick-link to the monthly pass:

Eleven Sports schedule

This weekend (March 29-31), Eleven Sports is showing the following games live (remember, the clocks go forward an hour on Sunday morning):

Friday, March 29

8pm − Girona vs Athletic Bilbao

Saturday, March 30

12pm − Getafe vs Leganes

5:30pm − Celta Vigo vs Villarreal

7:45pm − Alaves v Atletico Madrid

Sunday, March 31

11am − Levante vs Eibar

1pm − Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis

3:15pm − Sevilla vs Valencia

5:30pm − Valladolid vs Real Sociedad

7:45pm – Real Madrid vs Huesca

You can view the full Eleven Sports schedule here.

Eleven Sports Facebook

Eleven Sports used to live stream one La Liga match and one Serie A match for free every week on its UK Facebook page, apart from during the international and winter breaks.

It isn’t yet clear if this will still be the case, after the loss of Serie A rights. Since the games are always announced in advance on Facebook and Twitter, it’s worth keeping an eye out on social media.

Eleven Sports TV

Eleven Sports isn’t available through Sky, Virgin TV, BT TV or Roku.

“We are working hard to ensure distribution everywhere and that means that we are also in discussions with all major platforms (including Sky, BT & Virgin) in the UK and Ireland to offer you the widest possible access to our content,” the company has said in the past, though the chances of this ever happening seem very slim indeed.

“To request Eleven Sports on your platform, let their customer service know via social media or via the appropriate feedback channels. They are always responsive to customer demand and take note of requests.”

So how can you tune in? Through the website or through the app, which is available on both iOS and Android. Unfortunately though, you can only use your account to tune in on a single device at a time.

It’s now easier than ever to watch Eleven Sports on your telly too, via Chromecast, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Read on for all the details.

Eleven Sports Chromecast

The Eleven Sports app, for both Android and iOS, is Chromecast-compatible. You can also cast games from your computer to your TV through Google Chrome.

Eleven Sports Fire Stick

You can now also tune in to Eleven Sports on your TV via the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Just download the free Eleven Sports app, log in to your account and stream away.

Eleven Sports Android TV

Exactly the same as above, all you need to do to watch Eleven Sports through Android TV is download the free Eleven Sports app, log in to your account and stream.

Don’t have a Google Chromecast or Fire TV? You can always connect your laptop to your telly the old-fashioned way, via HDMI.

Eleven Sports streams

Eleven Sports sadly isn’t yet available in 4K − at present, live streams top out at 1080p. The company also recommends being on a connection with a minimum download speed of 6Mbps for the smoothest streaming experience.

As well as live streams, the company will let you watch highlights on-demand. What’s more, any matches it shows live will be available on-demand – and in their entirety, boring bits and all – for a full 24 hours.

As games are being streamed and not televised, we’d recommend staying away from Twitter and any live blogs, in order to avoid spoilers.

“As with all online streaming, there will be a short delay on our live output,” the company has confirmed. “The Eleven Sports platform will feature adaptive playback which dynamically adjusts the quality of the video stream you receive based on the speed of your connection.”

Are you an Eleven Sports subscriber? Are you planning to ditch the service or stick with it?