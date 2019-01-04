Eleven Sports UK scraps cheaper annual pass amid uncertainty over future

Eleven Sports has scrapped its annual pass, as speculation over the streaming service’s future in the UK continues.



Until very recently, UK-based consumers had been able to choose between a £49.99 annual pass (working out at £4.17 each month) and a £5.99 monthly pass (working out at £71.88 for 12 months). However, the annual pass is no more.

Eleven Sports has told Trusted Reviews that it removed the option to purchase an annual pass in late 2018, but there’s a chance it could return at some point in the future.

“It might come back as we’re constantly looking at ways to make Eleven Sports easier for fans to engage with,” Eleven Sports said. We’ve asked why the company decided to ditch the annual pass, and will update this article when Eleven Sports responds.

Eleven Sports snatched the UK rights to La Liga and Serie A from Sky and BT Sport last year, striking up three-year deals for live coverage of Spain and Italy’s top football leagues, which started in August.

However, according to a December report from The Daily Telegraph (via The Guardian), Eleven Sports is already “at risk of closure” in the UK and Ireland, and is currently trying to renegotiate its sports rights deals.

It isn’t clear whether or not the decision to scrap the annual pass is linked to these issues.

“Without carriage agreements with the existing platforms, alongside the challenges posed by rampant piracy, the current market dynamics in the UK & Ireland are very hostile for new entrants,” the company said last month.

“We are in discussion with our rights partners, La Liga and IMG, about how we can restructure our existing agreements in order to continue our current OTT service.”

Only around 50,000 people are believed to have subscribed to Eleven Sports in the UK, and the firm hasn’t managed to sub-licence the rights to La Liga and Serie A to broadcasters like Sky, BT Sport and Virgin Media.

UFC also recently pulled out of a deal with Eleven Sports, after it failed to secure a partnership with a TV distribution service.

Are you an Eleven Sports subscriber? Are you concerned about the company's future?