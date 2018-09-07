Eleven Sports: How to stream La Liga and Serie A for free this weekend

Eleven Sports took everyone by surprise when it managed to snatch the rights to La Liga and Serie A from under the noses of BT Sport and Sky earlier this year. Its live coverage of Spain and Italy’s premiere football leagues kicked off in August 2018, and for the next three years, it will be home to the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Roma and Atletico Madrid for football fans based in the UK and Ireland.

It’s also the place to be for live Eredivisie, Allsvenskan (the Swedish top flight) and Chinese Super League (from 2019) action.

Here’s everything you need to know about Eleven Sports, including prices, packages and matches. Plus, how to get a free trial and watch live streams for free on Facebook.

Eleven Sports price and discount

There are two different subscription options available − a £5.99 monthly pass (that works out at £71.88 for 12 months) and a £59.99 annual pass (which works out at £4.99 per month).

Here are some quick-links to help you along:

Eleven Sports free trial

If you prefer to try before you buy, new customers can sign up to a free seven-day trial.

To try it out for free, visit the website, choose the monthly pass, create an account and add your payment details.

You won’t be charged during the first seven days of your subscription, and you can cancel at any point by clicking the Account button at the top-right of the home page, and hitting Subscription.

Read more: Best VPN

Eleven Sports live football

This weekend (September 28-30), Eleven Sports is showing the following games live (all times BST):

Friday, September 28

7:55pm − Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol

Saturday, September 29

11:55am − Real Sociedad vs Valencia

4:50pm − Juventus vs Napoli

7:40pm − Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Sunday, September 30

11:20am − Bologna vs Udinese

1:50pm − Chievo vs Torino

4:50pm − Parma vs Empoli

7:20pm − Sassuolo vs AC Milan

Eleven Sports Facebook

One La Liga match and one Serie A match will be live-streamed for free every week on the firm’s UK Facebook page, apart from during the international and winter breaks.

A selection of Eredivisie, Allsvenskan and Chinese Super League games will also be streamed for free on Facebook throughout the season.

Eleven Sports matches

The company has confirmed that it will show both Real Madrid vs Barcelona clashes, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Roma vs Lazio, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid and Inter vs AC Milan this season.

However, Eleven Sports ran into a major issue ahead of its first high-profile screening − the Chievo vs Juventus game on August 18. No live football is allowed to be broadcast in the UK between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on Saturdays.

It’s why most big-name Premier League encounters take place on Saturday evenings, Sundays or Mondays, and why the final day of the season − for the top flight and each of the other Football Leagues − is always a Sunday.

The rule has been in place since the 1960s, and was designed to encourage people to actually attend Saturday afternoon games instead of watching whichever fixture happened to be on TV at the time. However, it’s considered archaic by many.

Since this rule doesn’t apply in Spain or Italy, it isn’t uncommon for the big teams to be play on Saturday afternoons, so don’t be surprised if several more of Eleven Sports’ free Facebook streams show less than 90 minutes of action.

The company is promising to show “up to 20” live matches per week, however, it could be slim pickings around the turn of the year, with the Serie A winter break scheduled for December 30 to January 12, and the La Liga winter break set to take place between December 23 and January 2.

Read more: When can you watch Match of the Day on iPlayer?

Eleven Sports app

Eleven Sports is currently not available through Sky, Virgin TV, BT TV, a smart TV app, Amazon Fire TV or Roku.

“We are working hard to ensure distribution everywhere and that means that we are also in discussions with all major platforms (including Sky, BT & Virgin) in the UK and Ireland to offer you the widest possible access to our content,” the company has said.

“To request Eleven Sports on your platform, let their customer service know via social media or via the appropriate feedback channels. They are always responsive to customer demand and take note of requests.”

So how can you tune in? Through the Eleven Sports website or app, which is available on both iOS and Android. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Unfortunately though, you can only use your account to tune in on a single device at a time.

How to watch Eleven Sports on TV

Big news − the Eleven Sports app, for both Android and iOS, is now Chromecast-compatible. You can also cast games from your computer to your TV through Google Chrome.

Don’t have a Google Chromecast? You can always connect your laptop to your telly the old-fashioned way, via HDMI.

Eleven Sports streams

As well as live streams, the company will let you watch highlights on-demand. What’s more, any matches it shows live will be available on-demand – and in their entirety, boring bits and all – for a full 24 hours.

As games are being streamed and not televised, we’d recommend staying away from Twitter and any live blogs, in order to avoid spoilers.

“As with all online streaming, there will be a short delay on our live output,” the company has confirmed. “The Eleven Sports platform will feature adaptive playback which dynamically adjusts the quality of the video stream you receive based on the speed of your connection.”

Are you tempted by Eleven Sports? Let us know why on Twitter @TrustedReviews.