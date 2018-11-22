Black Friday Electric Toothbrush Deals – Save £210 on a top Philips Sonicare

Black Friday Electric Toothbrush deals: If you want to come away from Black Friday 2018 with a pearly-white smile on your face, check out our electric toothbrush deal recommendations.

Black Friday Electric Toothbrush Deals

Black Friday 2018 UK is upon us, which means you won’t find a better time than right now to buy a new electric toothbrush.

Year after year, Black Friday turns up great offers on Oral-B and Philips Sonicare products. And that’s just the two biggest hitters in the market.

Black Friday 2018 is no different. Below we’ve listed some of the best deals on electric toothbrushes right now. With Cyber Monday set to follow on in short order, we’ll be keeping the updates rolling over the coming days, so stay tuned.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see an electric toothbrush you want, snap it up before the price changes.

Today’s Best Black Friday Electric Toothbrush Deals

Best Currys Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Pro 5000 Smart Series This smart toothbrush hooks up with your phone and employs pressure sensors to let you know if you’re cleaning your teeth properly. Even better, the toothbrush comes with a two-year warranty included.

Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Vitality Cross Action If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere. Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush The Oral-B Pro 2 range comes with a handy built-in timer and smart notifications to make sure that you brush your teeth as efficiently as possible. Now with £20 off the RRP.

Which electric toothbrush should you buy?

Any dentist or hygienist worth their salt (but definitely not sugar) will tell you that an electric toothbrush is both the best and simplest way to improve the health of your gums. Alongside a healthy, balanced diet of course.

Which raises a few questions: which brand of electric toothbrush should you use? How much should you be looking to spend?

These tooth scrubbers come in wide range of shapes and price tags. At the top end of the market, you’re looking at spending hundreds of pounds, which will secure you advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity and fancy smartphone apps, as well as multiple brush modes.

The latter is particularly important, as brush modes add in additional features that can include: a whitening mode to help polish your teeth to a pearly-white finish; a sensitive mode, which is perfect if your teeth are very sensitive; and a gum care mode that dials down the power so that you can clean right around the edge of your teeth without causing bleeding.

Related: Best electric toothbrush

Cheaper models will likely only have one brush mode, do away with fancy connectivity and might have shorter battery life. That doesn’t mean they result in a superior clean to your manual brush, however.

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.