Elder Scrolls: Blades unsheathing on Nintendo Switch for cross-platform PvP action

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is coming to Switch – and you’ll be able to use the characters you’ve started building on the iOS and Android versions on the Nintendo console.

Bethesda’s wildly successful dungeon crawler will land on the Nintendo eShop for free, though any in-app purchases you’ve made will be honoured and likewise, any new sacks of gems you buy on the Switch edition of Blades will be synced and available to spend on the mobile versions.

“Blades is the perfect fit for the Switch,” said Matt Carofono, project leader and art director for Blades at Bethesda’s E3 2019 event.

“You can play on the go, on your TV, and with motion controls. But best of all, it’s cross-play and cross-progression with the mobile version, so you can start tonight on mobile, and all your progress will carry over.”

Blades is due to arrive on the Switch in the autumn, by which time you’ll be able to embark on a brand new dragon questline, which is rolling out to the mobile versions later today.

“We’re releasing our biggest update yet,” added Carofono. “Featuring all-new jobs, and solo arena battles, an all-new custom jewellery system, and a brand-new dragon questline.”

The jewellery customisation option will see your characters get stat boosts, as well as making your Argonian tank-class warriors look extra pretty.

“We’re also hard at work on our arena mode for this [autumn] that will feature PvP, your own guild, and visiting your friend’s towns,”said Craig Lafferty, project leader for Elder Scrolls: Blades.

If the Almighty Talos wills it, the PvP update will arrive roughly at the same time as the Switch version launches. The Elder Scrolls 6 might be a way off, but at least we’ll be able to scrap our way to the top of guild ranking tables on Blades while we wait.