Elden Ring system requirements: The PC specs you need

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Here are the minimum and recommended Elden Ring system requirements that you need to know if you plan on experiencing FromSoftware’s upcoming game on PC.

Elden Ring will be available on 24 February, but FromSoftware has revealed both the minimum and recommended specs ahead of launch.

So if you’re hoping to play the next FromSoftware game on PC, check out the Elden Ring system requirements below.

Minimum requirements

Operating systemWindows 10
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
Graphics card (AMD)AMD Radeon RX 580
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i5-8400
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
Free disk space60GB
RAM12GB

The biggest shock for the minimum requirements are that FromSoftware is requesting a whopping 12GB of memory. Most games usually suggest 8GB of RAM at a minimum, so many players may need to upgrade in order to play Elden Ring on PC.

The specs don’t look too demanding elsewhere though, with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and AMD Radeon RX 580 suggested. We would expect that anyone who’s brought a PC in the last few years would meet these requirements, so it’s unlikely you’ll need to upgrade if you’re happy sitting at the minimum recommendation.

In terms of the CPU, the Intel Core i5-8400 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X are surprisingly modern, having only launched a few years ago. That said, you could buy both the CPU and GPU for a pretty low price, considering how long they’ve been available, but you might run into a few issues as the ongoing chip shortage has made PC components in particular difficult to find.

Fortunately, Elden Ring won’t take up as much storage space as initially feared. FromSoftware has confirmed it will only take up 60GB on your hard drive, so you hopefully should have enough room without having to delete some existing games.

Operating systemWindows 10 / 11
Graphics card (Nvidia)Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
Graphics card (AMD)AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i7-8700K
Processor (AMD)AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Free disk space60GB
RAM16GB

Moving onto the recommended requirements, Elden Rings doesn’t seem to have upped the specs by a considerable margin.

The one spec that’s most surprising is the RAM, with it climbing up to 16GB. That’s probably double the memory of what most people currently have inside their PC.

The GeForce GTX 1070 and AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics cards both launched a number of years ago, meaning that you shouldn’t have to break the bank if you do need to upgrade. However, FromSoftware has revealed that it will be releasing a ray tracing update in the future. You’ll need a more powerful GPU in order to take advantage of that feature

Interestingly, FromSoftware has recommend the same AMD and Intel processor generations as the minimum specs, albeit slightly more powerful Intel i7 and Ryzen 5 models. Still, these processors should be attainable at a decent price.

While FromSoftware hasn’t specified which resolution these specs are capable of hitting, we reckon this is aimed at a Full HD (1080p) performance. If you’re hoping to play this game in 4K or Quad HD, then you’ll likely need even more powerful specs.

Make sure to check back with us to find out when FromSoftware releases the official specs, and for more Elden Ring news.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

