 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Elden Ring has been pushed back to February

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The much anticipated Elden Ring game’s launch has been pushed back to February next year.

Anyone who’s been looking forward to the Elden Ring game will have to remark their calendars, as the game has been pushed back a whole month until 25 February.

The developers, From Software, announced the news on Twitter, claiming that the game exceeded original expectations, which means it needs a little more perfecting and finalising before it can be launched without any major issues.

The game was originally set to be released on 21 January, and will be available to play on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as on PC.

The announcement also came with the news that there will be a Closed Network test in November, which means at least a few people will be able to test out the game before its launch.

Plus, it’s likely a good thing that the developers have the opportunity to prolong the release if the game isn’t fit to launch; there was recently a leak of 27 seconds of Elden Ring footage which garnered a lot of negative attention due to the lacklustre graphics.

However, the footage was reportedly from the Xbox One and not a next-generation console, and using external tools to capture the footage also bought the quality down.

Elden Ring gameplay

But the game is in the final stages of its development, according to PC Gamer, so with any luck when it launches in February it should have a lot of the bugs or visual issues ironed out.

Elden Ring will be an open-world game that focuses on combat, with heavy inspiration from previous From Software titles such as the Dark Souls series and Bloodbourne.

If you’re interested in more Elden Ring news make sure you watch this space, as we’ll be sure to report on any updates in regards to the game and its release date.

You might like…

OnePlus is selling a Harry Potter smartwatch, but only in India

OnePlus is selling a Harry Potter smartwatch, but only in India

Gemma Ryles 30 mins ago
iMac M1X: Everything you need to know about the rumoured upgrade

iMac M1X: Everything you need to know about the rumoured upgrade

Ryan Jones 59 mins ago
LG’s collaboration with 180 Studios turns OLED into art

LG’s collaboration with 180 Studios turns OLED into art

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Pixel 6 Pro: All we know about the biggest Pixel 6 phone

Pixel 6 Pro: All we know about the biggest Pixel 6 phone

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Mac Mini 2021: Everything you need to know

Mac Mini 2021: Everything you need to know

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
AirPods Pro? MacBook Air? 4 things we don’t expect to see at Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event

AirPods Pro? MacBook Air? 4 things we don’t expect to see at Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.