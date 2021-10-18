Elden Ring has been pushed back to February

The much anticipated Elden Ring game’s launch has been pushed back to February next year.

Anyone who’s been looking forward to the Elden Ring game will have to remark their calendars, as the game has been pushed back a whole month until 25 February.

The developers, From Software, announced the news on Twitter, claiming that the game exceeded original expectations, which means it needs a little more perfecting and finalising before it can be launched without any major issues.

The game was originally set to be released on 21 January, and will be available to play on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as on PC.

The announcement also came with the news that there will be a Closed Network test in November, which means at least a few people will be able to test out the game before its launch.

Plus, it’s likely a good thing that the developers have the opportunity to prolong the release if the game isn’t fit to launch; there was recently a leak of 27 seconds of Elden Ring footage which garnered a lot of negative attention due to the lacklustre graphics.

However, the footage was reportedly from the Xbox One and not a next-generation console, and using external tools to capture the footage also bought the quality down.

But the game is in the final stages of its development, according to PC Gamer, so with any luck when it launches in February it should have a lot of the bugs or visual issues ironed out.

Elden Ring will be an open-world game that focuses on combat, with heavy inspiration from previous From Software titles such as the Dark Souls series and Bloodbourne.

If you’re interested in more Elden Ring news make sure you watch this space, as we’ll be sure to report on any updates in regards to the game and its release date.