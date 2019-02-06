El Clasico Live Stream: How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online

El Clasico Live Stream: Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online this Wednesday

The two biggest football clubs in the world meet again this evening for the latest edition of ‘El Clasico’. This time it’s not La Liga bragging rights at stake, but a place in the Copa del Rey final. The first leg of the semi-final takes place tonight, with the second leg scheduled for February 27. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

For many, it’s the the most overhyped fixture in the football calendar, and an exhibition of the absolute worst elements of the game. A match that all too frequently descends into farce, as some of the best footballers on the planet pull out all of the dirtiest tricks in the book to get their opposite numbers sent off.

The last time Barcelona and Real Madrid faced off was at the end of October. The Blaugrana cruised to a 5-1 victory on that occasion, thanks largely to a Luis Suarez hat-trick and some truly dreadful defending from Los Blancos. However, the game wasn’t anywhere near as one-sided as the scoreline suggests, with Real Madrid dominant for a large portion of the second half but wasteful in front of goal.

Since then, the Champions League holders have sacked Julen Lopetegui and appointed Santiago Solari. While Real Madrid’s luck has improved significantly over the past few months, they’re still nowhere near their best, with the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Mariano simply unable to fill the gap Cristiano Ronaldo left when he departed for Juventus last summer.

Barcelona may be sitting pretty at the top of La Liga, but they’ve also looked vulnerable on multiple occasions this season. Fortunately for Ernesto Valverde, Lionel Messi has been deemed fit enough to be named in the Barcelona squad for tonight’s game after an injury scare at the weekend.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream: El Clasico kick off time and how to watch

Eleven Sports has exclusive rights to tonight’s El Clasico in the UK, and you can tune in via Eleven Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7:55pm GMT, with the game set to kick off just five minutes later, at 8pm.

If you haven’t yet signed up for Eleven Sports, it’s very affordable, costing just £5.99 per month.

For that, you get to watch loads of live La Liga, Serie A, Eredivisie, Allsvenskan (the Swedish top flight) and Chinese Super League action.

However, from March 1 the price of a Monthly Pass will fall from £5.99 to £4.99, with Eleven Sports set to lose the rights to Serie A and Eredivisie.

Eleven Sports isn’t available through Sky, Virgin TV, BT TV, a smart TV app, Amazon Fire TV or Roku. So how can you tune in? Through the website or through the app, which is available on both iOS and Android. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Unfortunately though, you can only use your account to tune in on a single device at a time.

And we’re glad to report that the Eleven Sports app, for both Android and iOS, is Chromecast-compatible − so you can watch tonight’s game on your TV. You can also cast games from your computer through Google Chrome.

Don’t have a Google Chromecast? You can always connect your laptop to your telly the old-fashioned way, via HDMI.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.

