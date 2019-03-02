El Clasico Live Stream: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online

El Clasico Live Stream: Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online this Saturday

The two biggest football clubs in the world meet at the Bernabeu for the second time in four days (and third time in less than four weeks) this evening, for the latest edition of ‘El Clasico’. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Generally, it’s pretty hard to feel sorry for Real Madrid. If you’ve watched any of the previous three El Clasicos we’ve had this season though, it’s hard not to feel slightly sorry for them.

The league leaders battered them 5-1 in the league in October, before holding them to a 1-1 draw at the start of February, and then thumping them 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey final. On all three occasions, Madrid could consider themselves very, very hard done by.

Los Blancos have been bafflingly inconsistent throughout this campaign − they’ve lost seven games in the league alone − but they were actually the dominant side for significant periods of those three clashes against their arch rivals. Luis Suarez has been the scourge of Sergio Ramos and co, netting five of the nine goals Barca have banged in against Madrid so far this season.

The Blaugrana were ruthless at the Bernabeu in midweek, setting up to hit Madrid on the counter. We can imagine Madrid putting in a few more challenges like that challenge on Messi from Modric tonight to stop them…

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream: El Clasico kick off time and how to watch

Eleven Sports no longer has exclusive rights to La Liga in the UK, which means you’ll be able to watch tonight’s El Clasico in several different places.

If you’re an Eleven Sports subscriber, you can tune in via Eleven Sports 1. The Eleven Sports website says coverage starts at 7:45pm GMT, though we’re pretty sure this is a typo, seeing as 7:45pm also happens to be the El Clasico kick-off time. We’d recommend firing up the live stream a little earlier.

If you haven’t yet signed up for Eleven Sports, it’s very affordable, costing just £4.99 per month.

Eleven Sports isn’t available through Sky, Virgin TV, BT TV, a smart TV app, Amazon Fire TV or Roku. So how can you tune in? Through the website or through the app, which is available on both iOS and Android. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Unfortunately though, you can only use your account to tune in on a single device at a time.

And we’re glad to report that the Eleven Sports app, for both Android and iOS, is Chromecast-compatible − so you can watch tonight’s game on your TV. You can also cast games from your computer through Google Chrome.

You can also tune in on Premier Sports, with coverage starting at 7:15pm. Premier Sports now also has exclusive rights to Serie A, and is available through Sky and Virgin.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.

