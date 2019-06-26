Egypt vs DR Congo Live Stream: Watch the AFCON 2019 clash online

AFCON 2019 hosts Egypt kick off this year’s competition at the Cairo International Stadium tonight, where they’ll face DR Congo. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Egypt vs DR Congo online whether you’re in the UK or abroad, as well as full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Egypt vs DR Congo kick-off time

The Egypt vs DR Congo kick-off time is set for 9pm BST, which is 10pm local time in Cairo, Egypt, where the game is being played.

Egypt vs DR Congo TV channel

Eurosport has the broadcast rights to this, and Egypt vs DR Congo is being shown on Eurosport 2. You can catch the build-up from 8:45pm.

How to live stream Egypt vs DR Congo − even if you’re not in the UK

You’ll be able to live stream Egypt vs DR Congo on the Eurosport Player. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast.

An Annual Pass costs either £39.99 or £4.99 per month, and a Monthly Pass costs £6.99 per month.

Worried that you might not be able to access Eurosport Player where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Egypt vs DR Congo − Match preview

Both Egypt and DR Congo got their AFCON 2019 campaign off to an underwhelming start. The Pharoahs weren’t entirely convincing against Zimbabwe last week, scraping a 1-0 win thanks to a lovely strike from Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Things went much worse for The Leopards though. They went down 2-0 at the hands of Uganda, and need a win tonight to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout rounds.

With the likes of Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba, Youssouf Mulumbu and Britt Assombalanga at their disposal, DR Congo absolutely have the talent to make their mark in Cairo.

Egypt squad

Ahmed El-Shennawi, Essam El-Hadary, Sherif Ekramy; Ahmed Dwidar, Ahmed Elmohamady, Ahmed Fathi, Ahmed Hegazy, Ali Gabr, Karim Hafez, Mohamed Abdel-Shafi, Omar Gaber, Saad Samir; Abdallah El-Said, Amr Warda , Ibrahim Salah, Mahmoud Hassan, Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Ramadan Sobhi; Ahmed Hassan, Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah

DR Congo squad

Parfait Mandanda, Ley Matampi, Anthony Mossi; Glody Ngonda, Djuma Shabani Christian Luyindama, Arthur Masuaku, Wilfred Moke, Issama Mpeko, Marcell Tisserand, Bobo Ungenda; Merveille Bope, Paul-Jose Mpoku, Jacques Maghoma, Chancel Mbemba, Tresor Mputu, Youssouf Mulumbu; Chadrack Akolo, Britt Assombalanga, Cedric Bakambu, Yannick Bolasie, Jonathan Bolingi, Elia Meschak

