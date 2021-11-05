eFootball just delayed a critical update until next year

eFootball fans will be disappointed to learn that the update planned for the middle of November has been postponed until Spring 2022.

Konami will be refunding anyone who bought the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, as it includes items that can only be used after the next big update, which won’t be coming for at least a few months, according to a fresh press release sent to Trusted Reviews.

The update, v1.0.0, was originally planned for release on 11 November this year, but Konami has claimed that more time will be needed to deliver the product in the quality that the fans expect.

Since that update was such a large part of the 2022 Premium Player Pack, the pre-order for that has now been cancelled, with anyone who pre-ordered on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One or Windows needing to redownload eFootball 2022 to continue to play. This won’t apply to anyone playing the game on Steam.

This also shouldn’t affect any existing game play data, as long as you’re using the same account as before. This data includes the GPs you have earned, the results on online matches and the history of events that have been completed.

However, one small update did get released; the v0.9.1 update was to fix bugs that were apparent on each platform and was released officially today. Some of the fixes included in the update were floating suits in pre-match cutscenes, objects disappearing during goalscoring scenes and players disappearing during a match, among others.

Unfortunately, another postponement was also announced; eFootball 2022 for mobile devices will be delayed from this Autumn to Spring of next year, with the reasoning also being that the team felt that the update needed more time.

This also means that the announcement of new players will be delayed, but only in eFootball PES 2021, not in eFootball 2022.

Konami has also stated that eFootball Points, which are the main currency in eFootball, were planned to expire before the update to eFootball 2022, but the team is working on a plan to allow the points to be useable on eFootball 2022 after the update comes out next year.