EE’s latest 5G switch-on brings UK tally to 50 locations – is your town among them?

EE 5G is now available in 50 locations around the UK after the mobile network hit the switch in six more cities.

After adding 14 new locations to the tally last month, EE is showing the north east of England some love with Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield and Sunderland gaining access.

As well as the new locations, EE is also boosting its offering in some areas that experience serious footfall, meaning stronger connectivity at busy times. Those locations include London Euston and Cardiff Central train stations station, as well as Bath Street in Glasgow and Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium.

EE isn’t resting on its laurels after reaching the 50 towns and cities by the end of 2019. It says it is targeting 70 locations by the end of March next year. The company hasn’t announced those locations at the time of writing.

“We switched on the UK’s first 5G network in May, and this is another milestone towards keeping our customers connected 100 per cent of the time,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division. “We’re leading the way in the UK, with 4G and 5G coverage in more places than any other operator. Adding 5G to more cities and towns – and expanding our 5G coverage in each place – is helping us to always deliver the best mobile experience to our customers.”

The cities with EE 5G now available are as follows: Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leicester, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, Sunderland, Wakefield and Wolverhampton.

The towns with 5G access from EE include: Ashton-under-Lyne, Castlereagh, Chatham, Clifton, Dudley, Gillingham, Grays, Guildford, Hamilton, Harlow, Hoddesdon, Huddersfield, Kimberley, Kingston-upon-Thames, Lichfield, Lisburn, Maidstone, Milnrow, Northampton, Oldham, Potters Bar, Rochdale, Romford, Salford, Solihull, Stevenage, Sutton Coldfield, Sydenham, Walsall, Watford and West Bromwich.

