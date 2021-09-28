 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Eero Pro 6 finally gets UK launch

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Although it launched in the US earlier this year, the Eero Pro 6 mesh system was strangely absent from these shores. Now, the Amazon-owned company is releasing its high-end system to join the more budget-friendly Eero 6.

The main differences between the two systems are down to the Wi-Fi 6 standard used. While the cheaper, Eero 6 uses dual-band Wi-Fi, the Eero Pro 6 uses tri-band Wi-Fi. This puts the Pro system more in league with the Netgear Orbi RBK752 system.

Tri-band adds an extra 5GHz network into the mix, which increases the amount of bandwidth available, both for clients and for communication between the nodes. As a result, the three-pack of Eero Pro 6 devices is capable of covering 6000 square feet, compared to the 5000 square feet of the regular Eero 6.

Amazon has used the AX4200 network standard for the Eero Pro 6, which gives you speeds of 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band, 1200Mbps on the first 5GHz band and 2400Mbps on the second 5GHz band.

Otherwise, it’s largely business as normal. All nodes have two Gigabit Ethernet ports on them for wired devices (although the first device has to be wired into your network). 

You might like…

Best Router: Top eight wireless routers you can buy

Best Router: Top eight wireless routers you can buy

Ryan Jones 11 months ago
What is Wi-Fi 6 and how fast is it?

What is Wi-Fi 6 and how fast is it?

Ryan Jones 2 years ago

Smart home support is covered with both a built-in Zigbee hub and Thread border router. By linking the Eero Pro 6 to your Amazon account, you can use both hubs to connect compatible smart home devices directly.

You also get paid-for subscription services. Eero Secure (£2.99 a month) adds additional security against internet threats on your home network, plus network-wide ad-blocking and content filtering. Upgrade to Eero Secure+ (£9.99 a month) and you get all of these things plus subscriptions to 1Password, Encrypt.me (a VPN) and Malwarebytes security software.

You can buy the Eero Pro 6 from today from Amazon for £229 for a one-pack (this is really an upgrade to add extra nodes) or £399 for a three-pack.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.