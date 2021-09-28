Eero Pro 6 finally gets UK launch

Although it launched in the US earlier this year, the Eero Pro 6 mesh system was strangely absent from these shores. Now, the Amazon-owned company is releasing its high-end system to join the more budget-friendly Eero 6.

The main differences between the two systems are down to the Wi-Fi 6 standard used. While the cheaper, Eero 6 uses dual-band Wi-Fi, the Eero Pro 6 uses tri-band Wi-Fi. This puts the Pro system more in league with the Netgear Orbi RBK752 system.

Tri-band adds an extra 5GHz network into the mix, which increases the amount of bandwidth available, both for clients and for communication between the nodes. As a result, the three-pack of Eero Pro 6 devices is capable of covering 6000 square feet, compared to the 5000 square feet of the regular Eero 6.

Amazon has used the AX4200 network standard for the Eero Pro 6, which gives you speeds of 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band, 1200Mbps on the first 5GHz band and 2400Mbps on the second 5GHz band.

Otherwise, it’s largely business as normal. All nodes have two Gigabit Ethernet ports on them for wired devices (although the first device has to be wired into your network).

Smart home support is covered with both a built-in Zigbee hub and Thread border router. By linking the Eero Pro 6 to your Amazon account, you can use both hubs to connect compatible smart home devices directly.

You also get paid-for subscription services. Eero Secure (£2.99 a month) adds additional security against internet threats on your home network, plus network-wide ad-blocking and content filtering. Upgrade to Eero Secure+ (£9.99 a month) and you get all of these things plus subscriptions to 1Password, Encrypt.me (a VPN) and Malwarebytes security software.

You can buy the Eero Pro 6 from today from Amazon for £229 for a one-pack (this is really an upgrade to add extra nodes) or £399 for a three-pack.