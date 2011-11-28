Eee Pad Transformer Named Product Of The Year

Read the winners from all 14 categories of the TrustedReviews 2011 Awards now on the Awards’ homepage.
To take the title of Product of the Year, it’s not simply
enough to be a great piece of technology. You also need to be innovative, and
this year’s winner of the TrustedReviews’ Product Of The Year 2011 Award, the Asus Eee Pad
Transformer, is certainly that.
At its most basic, the Transformer is a 10.1in Android
tablet just like dozens of others out there. However it was the availability of
the keyboard dock which elevated the Transformer to another level.
Indeed, the Transformer is so versatile that it was nominated by our readers
for both the Laptop of the Year and Tablet of the Year categories of the TrustedReviews 2011 Awards – winning both.
The Transformer, which can now be bought with the dock for
less than £400, also offers great value and with the dual-core Tegra 2 processor
inside, it won’t leave you wanting in terms of performance.
TrustedReviews Editor, Cliff Jones, said: “We felt that the
Transformer deserved to win in both categories due to its clever design, build
quality, versatility and excellent value. It impressed our judges who had no
hesitation in naming it Product Of The Year 2011.”
Our judges felt that the build quality and typing experience
of the tablet was unsurpassed and when you consider that with the dock attached
you’ll get a huge 14 hours battery life, it leaves most netbooks in its wake.
Our Reviews Editor, Andrew Williams, was truly impressed
when he reviewed the device back in May, saying: “The Asus Eee Pad Transformer
is what we’ve been waiting for – a tablet that can truly replace a netbook or
ultra-portable laptop. With the keyboard disengaged, it’s a slim, fairly light
tablet with a great screen and touchscreen. With the dock in-tow, it’s a typing
demon whose battery will outlast almost any laptop you can find.”
While it faced some stiff competition, the Transformer was a
clear winner in the end and we can now focus our attention on its successor, the Transformer
Prime, which will be arriving in the next couple of months.
Let us know in the comments what you think of our choice. Do
you agree? Or is there another product which you felt should have taken the
title.
