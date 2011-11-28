Eee Pad Transformer Named Product Of The Year





To take the title of Product of the Year, it’s not simply



enough to be a great piece of technology. You also need to be innovative, and



this year’s winner of the TrustedReviews’ Product Of The Year 2011 Award, the Asus Eee Pad



Transformer, is certainly that.

At its most basic, the Transformer is a 10.1in Android



tablet just like dozens of others out there. However it was the availability of



the keyboard dock which elevated the Transformer to another level.

Indeed, the Transformer is so versatile that it was nominated by our readers



for both the Laptop of the Year and Tablet of the Year categories of the TrustedReviews 2011 Awards – winning both.

The Transformer, which can now be bought with the dock for



less than £400, also offers great value and with the dual-core Tegra 2 processor



inside, it won’t leave you wanting in terms of performance.

TrustedReviews Editor, Cliff Jones, said: “We felt that the



Transformer deserved to win in both categories due to its clever design, build



quality, versatility and excellent value. It impressed our judges who had no



hesitation in naming it Product Of The Year 2011.”

Our judges felt that the build quality and typing experience



of the tablet was unsurpassed and when you consider that with the dock attached



you’ll get a huge 14 hours battery life, it leaves most netbooks in its wake.

Our Reviews Editor, Andrew Williams, was truly impressed



when he reviewed the device back in May, saying: “The Asus Eee Pad Transformer



is what we’ve been waiting for – a tablet that can truly replace a netbook or



ultra-portable laptop. With the keyboard disengaged, it’s a slim, fairly light



tablet with a great screen and touchscreen. With the dock in-tow, it’s a typing



demon whose battery will outlast almost any laptop you can find.”

While it faced some stiff competition, the Transformer was a



clear winner in the end and we can now focus our attention on its successor, the Transformer



Prime, which will be arriving in the next couple of months.

Let us know in the comments what you think of our choice. Do



you agree? Or is there another product which you felt should have taken the



title.

