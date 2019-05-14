EE has revealed that it will continue to rapidly expand its 5G network shortly after it goes live in 16 UK cities this year.

At the London launch event of the OnePlus 7 Pro, BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera revealed that EE’s network will be expanded by 100 new sites per month across the UK.

The firm’s 5G plans are set to begin with limited networks in six British cities: London, Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester.

By the end of the year, the following cities will join that list: Bristol, Coventry, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield.

Related: What is 5G?

The exact dates of this ambitious two-step rollout are still yet to be revealed — all we know at this stage is that will happen at some point over the course of 2019.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will be the first ever 5G phone offered by EE once its network is up and running. When he appeared on-stage at the launch event, Allera announced that 100 of the first customers to have bought the OnePlus 6T will receive an upgrade to a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G handset on a 5G data plan, completely free of charge.

This news comes after Vodafone revealed it will roll out 5G in the UK starting from July 3 in seven cities: Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, London.

Related: Best Phones

By the end of 2019 the network will have expanded to also cover these UK cities: Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington.

Vodafone’s 5G handsets will include the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, the Huawei Mate X 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.