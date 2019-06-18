EE has upgraded its already very tempting new Smart Plans, giving customers the option to stream and download as much iPlayer and YouTube content as they want without impacting their data allowance.

It’s a major step up, and it means that EE Smart Plan customers who opt for the Video Data Pass can now stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, TV Player, MTV Play, iPlayer and YouTube without eating into their monthly data allowance. That’s a very big perk indeed.

Related: Best VPN

The mobile operator’s Smart Plans launched at the beginning of May, and they offer customers at least one of four so-called ‘swappable benefits’. These are:

Video Data Pass – Lets you stream and download as much content from the platform listed above without impacting your data allowance

Music Data Pass – Lets you stream as much music as you want from Apple Music, Deezer and Tidal without impacting your data allowance

BT Sport App – Provides access to on-demand and live sport including the Premier League, Champions League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, and the UFC

Roam Further Pass – Lets you access your UK plan allowance in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand

You can choose the benefit you like the most at the start of your plan, but if you change your mind later down the line you can switch it out for one of the other options through the My EE app.

You can also opt to purchase an additional swappable benefit on top of the one (or ones) you’re entitled to as part of your contract. The Video Data Pass, for instance, would set you back £8.99 per month as an extra swappable benefit.

Related: Best smartphone

EE’s Smart Plans also offer Upgrade Anytime – the ability to switch to a new handset without waiting for your current contract to end.