:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE reveals key upgrade that will benefit 28 million people – and won’t cost anyone a penny more

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

EE has announced a major boost for its 5G standalone (5G SA) network which will benefit more than 28 million people within the next month.

The latest rollout, which includes Blackburn, Doncaster, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, will see the next-gen network reach over 50 major towns and cities by the end of March 2025.

The new locations also include Exeter and Caerphilly, among others, and will enable better mobile connectivity for those with supported devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro.

5G standalone will be available to all new and upgrading customers on any EE pay monthly handset plan. That’ll give users access to this for much faster downloads.

EE first launched 5G standalone in September 2024 and it means there’s more capacity in areas where mobile networks are often stretched to the limit, such as train stations and big stadiums. Those who have tried to use their phone in Wembley Stadium will know how much of a benefit this can be.

The number of smartphones capable of accessing 5G has also increased from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google. Pretty much all the new devices, whether they’re aiming to be the best cheap phone, best mid-range or best phone overall tote 5G support. Many of the best tablets support it too, and it’s becoming more common on certain laptops too.

What has EE said?

“5G standalone is giving many customers a better and more reliable mobile experience, especially in busy locations. As we rapidly expand our network footprint to cover more than 40 percent of the UK population, we are widening its accessibility so more people can benefit – especially those looking to harness the power of cutting-edge features on the newest smartphones,” said Malcolm Cubitt, Director of Mobile at EE.

A list of upgraded areas includes:

  • Altrincham
  • Blackburn
  • Bridgend
  • Caerphilly
  • Corby
  • Cwmbran
  • Doncaster
  • Exeter
  • Huddersfield
  • Hyde
  • Middlesbrough
  • Milton Keynes
  • Port Talbot
  • Rotherham
  • Sale
  • Sunderland
  • Wakefield
  • Walkden
  • Wilmslow

Areas where this is already available:

  • Ashton-Under-Lyne
  • Barrow-in-Furness
  • Barry
  • Bath
  • Belfast
  • Birkenhead
  • Birmingham
  • Bradford
  • Bristol
  • Bury
  • Cardiff
  • Coventry
  • Dudley
  • Dundee
  • Edinburgh
  • Glasgow
  • Hull
  • Leeds
  • Leicester
  • Liverpool
  • London
  • Manchester
  • Newport
  • Nottingham
  • Sheffield
  • St Helens
  • Stockport
  • Swansea
  • Weston Super Mare
  • Wigan
  • Wolverhampton.

You might like…

Plex doubles Plex Pass price, but there’s a way to avoid the hike

Plex doubles Plex Pass price, but there’s a way to avoid the hike

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
An iPhone with no charging port could be a goer after all

An iPhone with no charging port could be a goer after all

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
EU is killing every exclusive Apple-to-Apple device perk

EU is killing every exclusive Apple-to-Apple device perk

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Microsoft lays more groundwork for Xbox handheld with Windows 11

Microsoft lays more groundwork for Xbox handheld with Windows 11

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Here’s why the Pixel 9a isn’t up for pre-order yet

Here’s why the Pixel 9a isn’t up for pre-order yet

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Analogue’s stunning 4K N64 remake gets a disappointing update

Analogue’s stunning 4K N64 remake gets a disappointing update

Max Parker 21 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access