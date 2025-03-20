EE reveals key upgrade that will benefit 28 million people – and won’t cost anyone a penny more

EE has announced a major boost for its 5G standalone (5G SA) network which will benefit more than 28 million people within the next month.

The latest rollout, which includes Blackburn, Doncaster, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, will see the next-gen network reach over 50 major towns and cities by the end of March 2025.

The new locations also include Exeter and Caerphilly, among others, and will enable better mobile connectivity for those with supported devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro.

5G standalone will be available to all new and upgrading customers on any EE pay monthly handset plan. That’ll give users access to this for much faster downloads.

EE first launched 5G standalone in September 2024 and it means there’s more capacity in areas where mobile networks are often stretched to the limit, such as train stations and big stadiums. Those who have tried to use their phone in Wembley Stadium will know how much of a benefit this can be.

The number of smartphones capable of accessing 5G has also increased from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google. Pretty much all the new devices, whether they’re aiming to be the best cheap phone, best mid-range or best phone overall tote 5G support. Many of the best tablets support it too, and it’s becoming more common on certain laptops too.

What has EE said?

“5G standalone is giving many customers a better and more reliable mobile experience, especially in busy locations. As we rapidly expand our network footprint to cover more than 40 percent of the UK population, we are widening its accessibility so more people can benefit – especially those looking to harness the power of cutting-edge features on the newest smartphones,” said Malcolm Cubitt, Director of Mobile at EE.

A list of upgraded areas includes:

Altrincham

Blackburn

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Corby

Cwmbran

Doncaster

Exeter

Huddersfield

Hyde

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Port Talbot

Rotherham

Sale

Sunderland

Wakefield

Walkden

Wilmslow

