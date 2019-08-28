EE is finally offering “truly unlimited” 4G and 5G data plans

EE launched its unlimited 4G and 5G data packages today and with Amazon Prime Video and with no speed restrictions to slow you down they’re not a bad deal.

The network with the most coverage across the country unveiled a new set of data plans today with zero speed restrictions and up to 120GB of giftable data every month.

For only £34 a month you can pick up a SIM-only plan with unlimited 4G data. It’s a few pounds more than Vodafone’s fasted unlimited plan but with a connection to the network with the highest amount of coverage in the UK and access to swappable benefits for just £39, its easy to be swayed into signing up for EE’s slightly pricier plans.

If you’re also in need of a new phone, an unlimited contract will set you back a bit more. EE’s rates for a 4G SIM with a smartphone start at a pretty steep £64 a month. Then again, an unlimited plan might be worth the investment if you’re constantly splashing out for add-on data as it is.

If you fancy faster speeds, its not a huge leap to EE’s cheapest unlimited 5G smartphone deal. For £69 a month you can be one of the first to experience EE’s quickest download speeds yet. The network also touts SIM-only deals on 5G from £44 a month.

EE’s 4G Smart plans cost a bit more more than their regular plans but they come with some serious perks. All 4G Smart plans – with or without a handset – come with two swappable benefits. Customers can choose out of Amazon Prime Video the BT Sport App and a Roam Further pass. 5G users can take advantage of all three. Smart plans also come with Upgrade Anytime so there will no longer be any waiting for contracts to run out to upgrade to the latest model.

“If you want an unlimited data plan, you should get it on the UK’s best network, with the coverage and speeds that let you make the most of it”, said EE marketing director, Edward Goff. “Our new unlimited range offers customers the ultimate smartphone experience in more places across the UK than any other network, all with no speed caps and great swappable benefits like Amazon Prime Video and BT Sport”.

EE certainly doesn’t offer the most affordable unlimited data plans out there. Three and Vodafone already offer unlimited mobile plans that are far easier on the wallet. Three is actually offering a SIM-only deal right now with unlimited data for only £10 a month.

EE’s unlimited data plans are available in stores, over the phone and on EE’s website today from £34 for 4G or £44 for 5G. Business plans are also available from £41 with a smartphone or £27 as a SIM-only plan.

