EE launches new Smart Plans – but what do they mean?

EE has launched new Smart Plans, which it claims will offer “the most flexible and personal mobile price plans in the UK” thanks to so-called swappable benefits. We break down what this means for you.

EE’s Smart plans are intended to offer the consumer ‘swappable benefits’, such as the EE Video Pass, EE Music Pass, access to BT Sport and Extended roaming.

You can choose the benefit you think suits you best at the start of your plan – but then you can swap it for any one of the others if you change you mind. You’re able to swap the benefit online or via the My EE app. All Smart Plan customers must have one swappable benefit, and you can purchase an extra one on top of that if you want.

EE’s new Smart Plans also offer Upgrade Anytime – the ability to switch to a new handset without waiting for your contract to end. You can opt for unlimited calls & texts and up to 100GB mobile data per month, with access to what EE claims to be the UK’s fastest 4G speeds.

New Swappable Benefit What does it mean? EE Music Data Pass Streaming music is not counted in mobile data usage EE Video Data Pass Stream and download video without impacting mobile data allowance BT Sport App Access to BT’s service of on-demand and live sport, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League Roam Further Pass Customers can access their UK plan allowances in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand

EE Service Packs are included for all customers on EE Smart Plans. This includes:

‘Lifetime’ guarantee: handset covered against manufacturer faults for the lifetime of their new contract (until you upgrade or leave).

Annual device & account MOT: you can book an appointment at your local store and EE will give your device a check-up, polish, and clean. Their staff will review your account to offer you different contract options.

£10 off protective kit: money off screen protectors and cases for your new handset.

