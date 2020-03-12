EE just brought 5G to 21 more towns in the UK − is yours on the list?

EE is rolling out its 5G network coverage to even more cities and towns across the UK. Check here to see whether yours is included.

With this latest expansion, EE’s 5G coverage will now be extended to a total of 71 cities across the country. Here’s the full list of the latest 21 locations to which EE is bringing 5G connectivity:

Bath

Birkenhead

Bransholme

Bury

Chelmsford

Cheshunt

Clevedon

Clydebank

Dartford

Dinnington

Loughborough

Loughton

Motherwell

North Shields

Rochester

Rotherham

Rugeley

Swadlincote

South Shields

Staines

Waltham Cross

Marc Allera, the CEO of BT’s consumer division, claimed: “We have 5G coverage in more places than any other operator, and remain focused on connecting even more towns and cities in 2020 and beyond to keep our customers connected in the busiest places.”

The network also claimed to have improved coverage in areas with particularly high footfall, including in Bath’s Royal Crescent and Pulteney Bridge, as well as London Bridge and Thornton Heath railway station in London.

The UK’s 5G networks are spreading further every month − from Three, O2, and Vodafone as well as EE − meaning that more and more customers are looking to buy 5G handsets to take advantage of the trend.

A recent high-profile launch was the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, which offered 5G across the range, while there are several more expected including the OnePlus 8, the Huawei P40, and the iPhone 12 later in the year; so soon there will be a much wider choice from which consumers can make a selection.

The main promise of 5G is much faster data speeds than were previously possible. Once networks’ 5G infrastructure is fully implemented and matured, many are hoping for theoretical speeds of 10Gbps, which equates to a 100-fold increase over 4G and a 30-fold increase over LTE-A 4G.

Currently you might struggle to get those speeds, as the network is not yet optimised, but we look forward to what a 5G future has in store.

