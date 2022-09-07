EE has expanded its 5G network to 14 new locations across the UK

EE has announced the expansion of its 5G network to 14 new UK locations, while also rolling out “superfast” 5G speeds to 14 locations already on its network.

The major UK network EE has announced that it will expand its 5G network to 14 new towns and cities in this country – including Bradford, Newport, and Southampton – in addition to introducing 2100MHz 5G to 14 locations already on its 5G network (such as London, Manchester, and Liverpool). The comprehensive list of locations is present at the bottom of this article.

The 2100MHz spectrum is being installed on sites that were previously used to provide 3G signals; this 5G upgrade is intended specifically to improve customers’ indoor coverage, as well as enabling more 5G capacity in busy areas.

Earlier this year EE announced that it was the first UK network to have reached over 50% coverage of the UK population, so this expansion is building upon an already-extensive 5G network. ISPreview reports that the the redeployment of the 2100MHz band from 3G to 5G forms part of EE’s wider plan to retire older 3G network services, which currently represent just 2% of data traffic on its network, by the end of 2023.

Speaking of the updates to EE’s network, Christian Thrane, Managing Director of Consumer Marketing, said: “To provide customers with the best smartphone experience, we are continually upgrading and expanding our 5G network. By increasing capacity, our customers will get faster speeds and an even more reliable experience. When combined with the enhanced benefits and services our great new pay monthly packages offer – then for those planning to get a new 5G smartphone, the message is simple: there’s only one UK network that offers the best smartphone experience.”

EE’s upgraded 2100MHz 5G locations:

London

Manchester

Liverpool

Bristol

Leeds

Cardiff

Belfast

Newport

Perth

Kilmarnock

Eastbourne

Scunthorpe

Chesterfield

Wellingborough

EE’s new 5G locations: