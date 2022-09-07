 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE has expanded its 5G network to 14 new locations across the UK

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

EE has announced the expansion of its 5G network to 14 new UK locations, while also rolling out “superfast” 5G speeds to 14 locations already on its network.

The major UK network EE has announced that it will expand its 5G network to 14 new towns and cities in this country – including Bradford, Newport, and Southampton – in addition to introducing 2100MHz 5G to 14 locations already on its 5G network (such as London, Manchester, and Liverpool). The comprehensive list of locations is present at the bottom of this article.

The 2100MHz spectrum is being installed on sites that were previously used to provide 3G signals; this 5G upgrade is intended specifically to improve customers’ indoor coverage, as well as enabling more 5G capacity in busy areas.

Earlier this year EE announced that it was the first UK network to have reached over 50% coverage of the UK population, so this expansion is building upon an already-extensive 5G network. ISPreview reports that the the redeployment of the 2100MHz band from 3G to 5G forms part of EE’s wider plan to retire older 3G network services, which currently represent just 2% of data traffic on its network, by the end of 2023.

Speaking of the updates to EE’s network, Christian Thrane, Managing Director of Consumer Marketing, said: “To provide customers with the best smartphone experience, we are continually upgrading and expanding our 5G network. By increasing capacity, our customers will get faster speeds and an even more reliable experience. When combined with the enhanced benefits and services our great new pay monthly packages offer – then for those planning to get a new 5G smartphone, the message is simple: there’s only one UK network that offers the best smartphone experience.”

EE’s upgraded 2100MHz 5G locations:

  • London
  • Manchester
  • Liverpool
  • Bristol
  • Leeds
  • Cardiff
  • Belfast
  • Newport
  • Perth
  • Kilmarnock
  • Eastbourne
  • Scunthorpe
  • Chesterfield
  • Wellingborough

EE’s new 5G locations:

  • Bradford
  • Kidderminster
  • Peterborough
  • Bedford
  • Luton
  • Southampton
  • Newport
  • Dewsbury
  • Sutton in Ashfield
  • Newcastle-under-Lyme
  • Hemel Hempstead
  • East Kilbride
  • Bridgend
  • Carlisle

You might like…

iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

iPhone 14 Pro: What to expect from Apple’s next premium smartphone

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
Disney+ Day brings back £1.99 offer for new and returning subscribers

Disney+ Day brings back £1.99 offer for new and returning subscribers

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Sony Xperia event raises prospect of new PlayStation phone

Sony Xperia event raises prospect of new PlayStation phone

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Google reveals Pixel 7 colour options and Tensor G2 chip

Google reveals Pixel 7 colour options and Tensor G2 chip

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
New PS5 shown to have completely redesigned internals

New PS5 shown to have completely redesigned internals

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Qualcomm announces new AI-enhanced mid-range Snapdragon chips

Qualcomm announces new AI-enhanced mid-range Snapdragon chips

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.